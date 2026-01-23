Major partnership between the Ottawa Senators and Hockey Outaouais

20251124 AR 1931

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators are proud to announce a major new partnership with Hockey Outaouais, the organization responsible for overseeing all forms of ice hockey throughout the Outaouais region.

Under this agreement, starting in the 2026-27 season, the AAA-level boys teams representing the Outaouais in the Ligue de Hockey D’Excellence du Québec (LHEQ) will wear the Senators' colors.

Next season, the Outaouais Senators will compete in the U13 AAA, U13 AAA Elite, U15 AAA, U15 AAA Elite, and U17 AAA categories.

“We are very proud of this partnership, which is part of our commitment to become more involved in the Outaouais community,” said Senators president and CEO, Cyril Leeder. “We are glad to know that the teams representing the region in competitions across the province, right up to the Chevrolet Cup tournament at the end of the season, will proudly wear our colors and bear our name.”

“This partnership with an organization of the Ottawa Senators’ caliber is a major recognition of the quality of the development of hockey in the Outaouais region. It will give our young athletes a strong sense of pride, inspiration, and motivation, while strengthening our ability to provide high-level development at every stage of their journey. This is a big day for hockey in our region”, says Pierre Montreuil, president of Hockey Outaouais.

Under this agreement, the Senators are committed to providing AAA teams with visibility on their various digital platforms. In addition, special events will be organized to bring U13, U15, and U17 players into contact with various individuals who work in professional hockey.

This partnership solidifies an existing relationship between the Senators and Hockey Outaouais. This season, for example, more than 600 young boys and girls participating in the MAHG program (Méthode D’Apprentissage de Hockey sur Glace) within various minor hockey associations in the Outaouais region are wearing jerseys donated by the Senators. In addition, the club that represents the Ottawa-Gatineau region in the NHL, sponsors one of the teams in the new U11 AA regional league. During the holiday season, the Outaouais Senators were crowned champions at the Bell Capital Cup tournament. The final game was played at the Canadian Tire Centre.

About Hockey Outaouais:

Founded in 1980, Hockey Outaouais' mission is to promote and supervise all forms of ice hockey throughout its territory for all categories of participants in the introductory, recreational, competitive, and elite sectors, with a view to promoting the development of ice hockey and the individuals who play it. In addition to governing hockey in the Outaouais region, the organization promotes societal values, including the amateur ideal and the values of sportsmanship. This season, 4,600 players are registered and are part of 363 teams.

About the Ottawa Senators:

One of seven NHL franchises based in Canada, the Ottawa Senators returned to the league in 1992 following a 58-year absence. Ottawa won 11 Stanley Cups during its original reign from 1903 to 1934. The modern-day Senators have captured four titles in the Northeast Division and a Presidents' Trophy in 2002-03. Since 1992, the Senators together with its foundation, alumni, partners and fans have now contributed more than $100 million to community initiatives in the National Capital Region. For more information, visit www.ottawasenators.com.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on Twitter: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

For more information, please contact:

Ottawa Senators

Sylvain St-Laurent, [email protected]

Hockey Outaouais

Claudine Bourgeois, [email protected]

- end -

News Feed

Stamkos has hat trick, Predators storm back to defeat Senators

Halliday draws in as Senators wrap up road trip in Nashville

Halliday already back

Reimer starts again as Sens continue road trip in Columbus

DeBrincat scores in OT, Red Wings stay hot with win against Senators

Sens head to Detroit to avenge overtime loss

Caufield, Canadiens rally to defeat Senators in OT

Sens and Canadiens clash in Ottawa

Thirty years of memories, part 3

Belleville Senators return to Canadian Tire Centre for Sunday matinee

Senators team up with Meal Prep Ottawa to support Ronald McDonald House

Ullmark returns to practice; big weekend on tap for Sens

Thirty years of memories, part 2

Thirty years of memories, part 1

At Chicoutimi’s ‘Beck’ and call

Tkachuk gets 4 points, Senators ease past Rangers

Sens head to New York for business trip

Senators get 2 quick goals in 1st, defeat Canucks to end 4-game skid