Major partnership between the Ottawa Senators and Hockey Outaouais

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators are proud to announce a major new partnership with Hockey Outaouais, the organization responsible for overseeing all forms of ice hockey throughout the Outaouais region.

Under this agreement, starting in the 2026-27 season, the AAA-level boys teams representing the Outaouais in the Ligue de Hockey D’Excellence du Québec (LHEQ) will wear the Senators' colors.

Next season, the Outaouais Senators will compete in the U13 AAA, U13 AAA Elite, U15 AAA, U15 AAA Elite, and U17 AAA categories.

“We are very proud of this partnership, which is part of our commitment to become more involved in the Outaouais community,” said Senators president and CEO, Cyril Leeder. “We are glad to know that the teams representing the region in competitions across the province, right up to the Chevrolet Cup tournament at the end of the season, will proudly wear our colors and bear our name.”

“This partnership with an organization of the Ottawa Senators’ caliber is a major recognition of the quality of the development of hockey in the Outaouais region. It will give our young athletes a strong sense of pride, inspiration, and motivation, while strengthening our ability to provide high-level development at every stage of their journey. This is a big day for hockey in our region”, says Pierre Montreuil, president of Hockey Outaouais.

Under this agreement, the Senators are committed to providing AAA teams with visibility on their various digital platforms. In addition, special events will be organized to bring U13, U15, and U17 players into contact with various individuals who work in professional hockey.

This partnership solidifies an existing relationship between the Senators and Hockey Outaouais. This season, for example, more than 600 young boys and girls participating in the MAHG program (Méthode D’Apprentissage de Hockey sur Glace) within various minor hockey associations in the Outaouais region are wearing jerseys donated by the Senators. In addition, the club that represents the Ottawa-Gatineau region in the NHL, sponsors one of the teams in the new U11 AA regional league. During the holiday season, the Outaouais Senators were crowned champions at the Bell Capital Cup tournament. The final game was played at the Canadian Tire Centre.