Sens look to snap out of skid against Vegas

For the second consecutive weekend, the Ottawa Senators will aim to rebound from a Saturday night loss when they take the ice at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

This time, the opponents are the Vegas Golden Knights, who travelled to Ottawa following a 6-3 in over the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Friday night. The Senators are coming off a 4-1 loss at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes and have now lost four of their past five games.

“I wouldn’t say our effort was frustrating, everybody gives everything they have to win, and that’s what makes it difficult to comprehend, because when you truly give everything you have usually results follow, and it’s not the results that we want right now, so just got to keep trusting it, keep believing it’s all going to work out in the end,” Brady Tkachuk said following the game.

“Just keep working, I think,” added Drake Batherson about how the team can rebound. “Obviously we’ve got another tough team coming in tomorrow in Vegas, and I think if we play similar to tonight and clean up the mistakes, I like our chances.”