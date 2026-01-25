Sens look to snap out of skid against Vegas

Sunday’s game second of four-game homestand

© André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

For the second consecutive weekend, the Ottawa Senators will aim to rebound from a Saturday night loss when they take the ice at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

This time, the opponents are the Vegas Golden Knights, who travelled to Ottawa following a 6-3 in over the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Friday night. The Senators are coming off a 4-1 loss at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes and have now lost four of their past five games.

“I wouldn’t say our effort was frustrating, everybody gives everything they have to win, and that’s what makes it difficult to comprehend, because when you truly give everything you have usually results follow, and it’s not the results that we want right now, so just got to keep trusting it, keep believing it’s all going to work out in the end,” Brady Tkachuk said following the game.

“Just keep working, I think,” added Drake Batherson about how the team can rebound. “Obviously we’ve got another tough team coming in tomorrow in Vegas, and I think if we play similar to tonight and clean up the mistakes, I like our chances.”

Jackson Starr sets up the Senators match against the Vegas Golden Knights at CTC

Loose Pucks

Ridly Greig has tied his career-high for most points accumulated in a single month. Greig has collected 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 13 games played in January. The only other time Greig notched 10 points in a single month was in last March, when he scored three goals and seven assists.

Jake Sanderson leads all Ottawa players with 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) so far in the month of January. With three more games remaining this month, Sanderson is closing in on the club record for most points by a defenceman in January (15 points), set by Wade Redden during the 2000-01 season.

The Faceoff

Ottawa defeated Vegas in a shootout on Nov. 27 on the road. Tim Stützle (who scored on Saturday) had two assists in the win, while Jake Sanderson had a goal and two assists.

Claude Giroux is riding a personal five-game point streak against the Vegas Golden Knights, collecting one goal and six assists for seven points in that span. Giroux is tied with Thomas Chabot for the most points of any Ottawa player against Vegas, with each player posting nine points (three goals and six assists). As a member of the Senators, Giroux has only been held off the scoresheet once in seven career games against the Golden Knights.

