Halliday already back

Stephen Halliday's stint in the American Hockey League was short-lived.

On January 10, the promising rookie center was assigned by the Ottawa Senators to their farm team in Belleville. Twelve days later, he was recalled.

Halliday will join the Senators in Nashville on Thursday.

The Ajax, Ontario native wasted no time finding his rhythm upon his return to the American Hockey League. He marked his return by scoring a goal — his second of the season — in his very first game on Jan. 10. In the four games that followed, he added six assists to his tally.

At the time of his recall, he had two goals and 24 assists in 22 games.

The Belleville Senators began a seven-game road trip on Wednesday night. They defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 3-2 in overtime, thanks to a goal by Lassi Thomson. In that game, Leevi Meriläinen stopped 27 of 29 shots.

Their next game will be played Friday in Providence.

The Ottawa Senators will return home for a four-game homestand after their game against the Predators.

