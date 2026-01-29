Stützle has goal, assist in Senators win against Avalanche

Tkachuk, Giroux score for Ottawa; Colorado has lost 5 of 7

Avalanche at Senators | Recap

By Zoe Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist for the Ottawa Senators in a 5-2 victory against the Colorado Avalanche at Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday.

Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux also scored, and Thomas Chabot and Artem Zub each had two assists for the Senators (25-21-7), who have won two in a row after losing four of five (1-2-2). James Reimer made 16 saves in his fifth start in six games.

Valeri Nichushkin and Parker Kelly scored for the Avalanche (35-7-9), who have lost five of their past seven games (2-3-2). Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves.

After a scoreless first period in which Ottawa outshot Colorado 9-4, the Senators struck first in the second.

Nick Cousins gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 3:21 after he collected a long stretch pass from Zub at the blue line, skated in and beat Blackwood with a backhand.

Kelly tied it 1-1 at 14:05 when a dump-in by Keaton Middleton was tipped by Brock Nelson and landed on the stick of Kelly, who snapped a shot past the blocker of Reimer. It was his third goal in five games.

Just 17 seconds later, Ridly Greig restored Ottawa’s lead, 2-1 at 14:22. Greig won a race to the puck against Middleton after it caromed off the end boards behind Blackwood and lifted a shot over the goalie’s right shoulder.

Giroux extended it to 3-1 at 2:06 of the third period, finishing into the top left corner on a 2-on-1.

However, Nichushkin cut it to 3-2 at 3:30 following a Giroux giveaway. His clearing attempt found the tape of Jack Drury, who passed to Nichushkin in the slot for a backhand over the glove of Reimer to end a 10-game scoring drought.

Tkachuk scored into an empty net to make it 4-2 at 17:44, and Stutzle added another empty-net goal at 18:53 for the 5-2 final.

