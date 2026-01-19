DeBrincat scores in OT, Red Wings stay hot with win against Senators

Forward ends it at 36 seconds for Detroit, which is 6-1-0 in past 7

Senators at Red Wings | Recap

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- Alex DeBrincat scored 36 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 win against the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.

DeBrincat got to a loose puck to set up a 2-on-1 break, and he and Andrew Copp exchanged passes before he beat James Reimer with a wrist shot.

Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Lucas Raymond and James van Riemsdyk also scored for Detroit (30-16-4), which has won six of seven (6-1-0). John Gibson made 19 saves to win his sixth straight start.

Patrick Kane had an assist for his 1,372nd career point (500 goals, 872 assists), pulling him within two of tying Mike Modano (1,374 points) for the most by a U.S.-born player in NHL history.

Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist, and Dylan Cozens and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa (22-19-7), which was coming off a 6-5 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and has points in four straight games (2-0-2). Reimer made 30 saves in his season debut after signing a one-year contract with the Senators on Friday.

Ottawa opened the scoring early in the first period with two goals in a span of 39 seconds.

Batherson gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 4:26, knocking in a rebound after Gibson had made back-to-back saves on Thomas Chabot and Fabian Zetterlund.

Copp took a holding penalty 21 seconds later, and Cozens scored on the power play to extend it to 2-0 at 5:05 off a pass from Brady Tkachuk.

Sandin-Pellikka’s power-play goal cut it to 2-1 at 7:16, scoring from the point through traffic.

Raymond tied it 2-2 at 6:06 of the second period, beating Reimer through a Jake Sanderson screen.

Van Riemsdyk scored on the power play to put Detroit ahead 3-2 at 16:17 after he pulled a rebound between his own legs.

Pinto’s power-play goal tied it 3-3 at 19:05, a redirection of Claude Giroux’s pass in front.

