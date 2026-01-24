Sens shuffle lineup ahead of meeting with Canes

Following their third loss in four games, the Senators lineup took a new shape at morning skate on Saturday morning ahead of the team’s first meeting of the season against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Claude Giroux skated with Tim Stützle and Drake Batherson on the first line. In Giroux’s normal spot on the third line was Fabian Zetterlund. On defence, Nikolas Matinpalo skated alongside Tyler Kleven on the third pairing, while Jordan Spence slid up to Thomas Chabot’s pairing in place of Nick Jensen.

If Matinpalo plays tonight, it would be his first game since Jan. 8, when the Senators lost to Colorado 8-2. Despite the loss, the Finn was a +1 in that game. “Just felt it was time to get ‘Manti’ back in,” Travis Green told media after the skate, adding that “lots” went into the decision.

Green also noted that the lead coaching responsibilities on the team’s penalty kill had shifted from Nolan Baumgartner to Mike Yeo. He said that Baumgartner — who will still lead the team’s defence — will still collaborate, and that there will not be “wholesale” changes on the kill’s strategy.

“He’s an excellent coach, he’s done a great job with our defencemen, and the penalty kill hasn’t gone the way we’ve wanted. And that’s not just on [Baumgartner],” said Green. “Ultimately, the players have to get the job done, but a new voice might give a spark, give a different look, give a different voice.”