Sens shuffle lineup ahead of meeting with Canes

Senators have won two straight meetings with Carolina

Following their third loss in four games, the Senators lineup took a new shape at morning skate on Saturday morning ahead of the team’s first meeting of the season against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Claude Giroux skated with Tim Stützle and Drake Batherson on the first line. In Giroux’s normal spot on the third line was Fabian Zetterlund. On defence, Nikolas Matinpalo skated alongside Tyler Kleven on the third pairing, while Jordan Spence slid up to Thomas Chabot’s pairing in place of Nick Jensen.

If Matinpalo plays tonight, it would be his first game since Jan. 8, when the Senators lost to Colorado 8-2. Despite the loss, the Finn was a +1 in that game. “Just felt it was time to get ‘Manti’ back in,” Travis Green told media after the skate, adding that “lots” went into the decision.

Green also noted that the lead coaching responsibilities on the team’s penalty kill had shifted from Nolan Baumgartner to Mike Yeo. He said that Baumgartner — who will still lead the team’s defence — will still collaborate, and that there will not be “wholesale” changes on the kill’s strategy.

“He’s an excellent coach, he’s done a great job with our defencemen, and the penalty kill hasn’t gone the way we’ve wanted. And that’s not just on [Baumgartner],” said Green. “Ultimately, the players have to get the job done, but a new voice might give a spark, give a different look, give a different voice.”

The Faceoff

Saturday’s game marks the first half of a back-to-back at Canadian Tire Centre, the first of three this season for Ottawa. The Hurricanes have won three of their last four games and are coming off a shootout loss at home to Chicago on Thursday night.

James Reimer will make his fourth straight start. Reimer played for Carolina between 2019 and 2021, winning 29 of his 45 starts. Against his former team, Reimer is 7-10-4 in 20 career starts, sporting a .925 save percentage, 2.39 goals-against average, and two shutouts.

Ottawa has won their last two meetings with Carolina. On Apr. 17 last season, Stützle, Batherson, and Dylan Cozens all picked up three points in a 7-5 win. On Dec. 13 last season, Linus Ullmark recorded a 32-save shutout in a 3-0 win.

Loose Pucks

Jacques Martin will be inducted into the Senators Ring of Honour on Saturday evening. The Senators are a perfect 3-0-0 when on nights when they induct someone into the Ring of Honour.

On Jan. 24, 2017, Bryan Murray became the first member of the Ring of Honour ahead of a 3-0 win versus Washington. On Dec. 12, 2022, Wade Redden became the second member of a Ring of Honour ahead of a 3-0 win versus Anaheim. And on March 24, 2024, Dr. Don Chow became the third member of the Ring of Honour ahead of a 5-3 win versus Edmonton.

Martin spent parts of 10 seasons behind the bench of the Ottawa Senators. Saturday’s Ring of Honour induction will take place on the exact 30-year anniversary of Martin’s first game as Senators head coach on January 24, 1996. He ranks first in career games (748), career wins (367), and playoff wins (31).

