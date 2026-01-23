Stamkos has hat trick, Predators storm back to defeat Senators

Nashville scores 5 straight after trailing by 3; Ottawa point streak ends at 5

Senators at Predators | Recap

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- Steven Stamkos scored a hat trick, and the Nashville Predators came back from a three-goal deficit to defeat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.

Nashville scored five unanswered goals after trailing 3-0 late in the second period.

Stamkos tied the game 3-3 on the power play at 10:07 of the third period on a one-timer from below the left face-off circle off a cross-ice pass from Ryan O’Reilly, then gave the Predators a 4-3 lead at 18:47 by batting in O’Reilly’s pass in front.

Cole Smith added an empty-net goal at 19:33 to make it a 5-3 final.

O'Reilly had three assists, and Luke Evangelista had two assists for the Predators (24-22-4), who had lost their previous two. Juuse Saros made 23 saves.

Stephen Halliday scored his first NHL goal, and Jake Sanderson had two assists for the Senators (23-20-7), who had their five-game point streak end (3-0-2). James Reimer made 21 saves.

Halliday, playing his 19th NHL game, gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 6:03 of the first period when he jammed in the rebound of a shot by Lars Eller.

Ridly Greig made it 2-0 at 14:19. He took a pass up the middle from Michael Amadio, drove to the net and scored through the five-hole.

Dylan Cozens pushed the lead to 3-0 at 10:46 of the second, scoring in the slot with a redirection of a shot by Artem Zub.

Stamkos cut it to 3-1 at 18:34 with a power-play goal. He scored with a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Evangelista.

Jonathan Marchessault pulled the Predators within 3-2 at 8:19 of the third, finishing a give-and-go with Michael Bunting on a 2-on-0 rush.

Predators defenseman Roman Josi became the first player to play 1,000 games with Nashville.

OTT@NSH: Stamkos nets two PPGs and swats in a third for hat trick

News Feed

Halliday draws in as Senators wrap up road trip in Nashville

Halliday already back

Reimer starts again as Sens continue road trip in Columbus

DeBrincat scores in OT, Red Wings stay hot with win against Senators

Sens head to Detroit to avenge overtime loss

Caufield, Canadiens rally to defeat Senators in OT

Sens and Canadiens clash in Ottawa

Thirty years of memories, part 3

Belleville Senators return to Canadian Tire Centre for Sunday matinee

Senators team up with Meal Prep Ottawa to support Ronald McDonald House

Ullmark returns to practice; big weekend on tap for Sens

Thirty years of memories, part 2

Thirty years of memories, part 1

At Chicoutimi’s ‘Beck’ and call

Tkachuk gets 4 points, Senators ease past Rangers

Sens head to New York for business trip

Senators get 2 quick goals in 1st, defeat Canucks to end 4-game skid

Senators look to snap skid against Canucks