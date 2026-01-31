Ullmark returns as Sens wrap up homestand

Goaltender took leave of absence in December

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

Linus Ullmark will make his first start in 35 days on Saturday night as the Senators host the Devils for their final home game before the Olympic break. Before his absence, Ullmark had played to a record of 14-8-5 with an .881 save percentage and 2.95 goals-against average.

“Yeah, it’s huge, obviously it’s been a while, good to have him around here the past couple weeks, and if he’s in there tonight, we’ll be fired up and we’re all excited for the game,” said Drake Batherson after morning skate on Saturday.

“Obviously it means a lot, he’s been working really hard to come back,” said Tim Stützle.

“We want to play good in front of our goalies and also give them confidence. I think James [Reimer] has been playing great, and it’s been awesome to see, and as a group I think we just play better as well as a team in front of them when we’re more structured and don’t give up grade-A chances as much. It always helps if we play good defensively and create a lot of offence.”

Stephen Halliday will also likely draw back into the Senators lineup, said Travis Green after the skate. Halliday missed Wednesday’s game after leaving Sunday’s win over Vegas with an upper-body injury.

“I think the team’s played a great game vs. Colorado, and I’m just kind of trying to come in and kind of do more of the same, like I said when I first got here in Nashville,” said Halliday, who recorded his first three-point game and first multi-goal game on Sunday — in under eight minutes of ice time.

“I just kind of tried to get better when I got sent down to Belleville after training camp, they kind of had some stuff for me to work on, get stronger, I really tried to take advantage of the amount of faceoffs I was taking down there,” he added.

“I thought the growth of my game, especially the details have really grown, and I think that’s what you have to have to play in the NHL every day.”

Jackson Starr sets up the Devils vs Sens match in the latest Sens Today.

The Silver Six

All six Ottawa defencemen recorded a point during Wednesday’s 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche. It’s just the sixth time in franchise history Ottawa had a game where all six defencemen chipped in with at least one point.

“I think first of all, they’ve playing unbelievable defensively, didn’t give the other teams a whole lot,” said Tim Stützle about the group’s play as of late.

“And then obviously we have a lot of skill on the back end that can make plays, and yeah, I think we’re getting down to just playing simple, and getting pucks to the net and I think that’s a big key for us, getting to the net as forwards and kind of helping them out. I think we’ve been way better with when to take shots and when to maybe reset it, or even in the D-zone just little shares and playing with confidence, I think that’s helped us a lot.”

The last time all six defencemen in the Senators lineup each recorded a point was last April. Five of the six were in the lineup on Wednesday, with the sixth being Jordan Spence, who replaced Nikolas Matinpalo. Spence spoke after morning skate about the group’s game and how nights like that exemplify their place in the team’s strategy.

“I think that’s part of our system as well, part of our forecheck. It’s not just the forwards that are going to forecheck, it’s a five-man unit, we all have to contribute in some way. If the pinch is there, and we keep the puck in the offensive zone, we’re going to do the best we can to do that. It also gives us momentum to create some offensive zone time,” said Spence.

“I think all three of our pairings are doing a good job with just making the right plays in the offensive zone and helping the forwards with the forechecking, I think it really shows how dominant we are when we play the right way. Especially the past two games, we want to keep on rolling with that momentum and have a good stretch here before the [Olympic] break.”

The Faceoff

Ottawa has won its past two games, outscoring Vegas and Colorado 12-3 in the process. It’s the second time this season Ottawa has won consecutive games by outscoring their opponents by at least nine goals.

New Jersey travels to Ottawa after a two-game homestand where they lost to Winnipeg and defeated Nashville in overtime. They return home afterwards for two more games to close out their pre-Olympics schedule.

New Jersey had the upper hand on Ottawa on Dec. 9, when they won 4-3 in Ottawa. Drake Batherson scored twice and Stützle once, all on the power play.

