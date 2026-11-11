Senators planning special Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Senators Community Foundation aims to raise $150,000 during Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC

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© James Paddle-Grant/Freestyle Photography/OSHC

By Sens Communications
Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators will be honouring local children’s oncology patients and their families on Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre as they join in the leaguewide Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, now in its 28th season.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats early to witness the pregame ceremonies. The ceremonial puck drop will feature ten-year-old Charley who is battling a rare form of pelvic cancer and just completed her treatment at CHEO. Charley is doing to do us the honour of celebrating her bell ringing with us at centre ice.

Thanks to the generosity of Senators owners Michael & Lucie Andlauer, every donation to our Hockey Fights Cancer campaign will be matched dollar-for-dollar, doubling your impact for children and families in Ottawa-Gatineau. You can make your gift here: https://ottsens.com/4k8xqfJ.

All fans attending Thursday's game will receive 'I Fight For' placards to display their own personal connection to the cause. A placard photo station and bell ringing will be available for fans and cancer fighters to take pictures at upper Gate 1. 

Mystery pucks autographed by Ottawa Senators players will be available for $35 at sections 106 and 228, while 50/50 proceeds for the evening will go towards a handful of oncology and pediatric initiatives in Ottawa-Gatineau, including: CHEO, Ronald McDonald House Ottawa, the Ottawa Cancer Foundation and more.

More than 18 suite owners and partners have generously donated more than 150 tickets for Hockey Fights Cancer presented by CIBC, allowing oncology kids and their families to attend Thursday's game.

The Senators Community Foundation’s Hockey Fights Cancer Silent Auction is live! Bid on exclusive Senators memorabilia before the auction closes November 12 here: Bid here: https://ottsens.com/3XiJTDS.

November 12, 7 p.m.

Come together to raise awareness, support cancer research, and honor those whose lives have been touched by the disease.

Purchase your tickets for Thursday's game against Colorado here: https://ottsens.com/4kM3XZ6

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

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