Ullmark returns against Colorado; Sens to debut Hometown Remix jerseys

Sens will also celebrate Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC

Game Day Preview Wide 20
By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

Linus Ullmark will make his return to the Senators goal on Thursday night in Ottawa against the Colorado Avalanche. Ullmark will lead the Sens onto the ice in their new Hometown Remix jerseys, the first time that the team will wear the black alternates this season.

There are a number of storylines to follow leading into the game, which also marks Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Artem Zub will dress in his 400th NHL game, making him the seventh defenceman in franchise history to reach that milestone.

“Just a big pleasure to play here, and just happy to play in this league. It’s awesome,” said Zub after morning skate. “When I was growing up, I always wanted to play [in the NHL], and to be here.”

“That’s awesome, hoping to see some money up on the board from him, but you never know,” laughed Jake Sanderson when he was told of the milestone.

“Yeah, it’s awesome, such a steady D partner for me, and you know, a great friend too off the ice. So you know, it’s a joy coming to the rink every day and seeing him.”

With injuries to four left wingers, the Senators — who have no shortage of right-shot forwards — have been playing Fabian Zetterlund and Phil Tomasino on their off sides. Both say that they do not mind playing on the left wing.

“I've done it before, and it's not new for me, but always to sticking to the inside, it’s a different threat for the goalie, I think, and you can pull off the angle of your shot better. I don't mind it at all to play left, and it’s going well,” said Zetterlund.

“Honestly, I like it. Obviously, a lot of guys are out, but for me, I feel like there's certain plays that are maybe a little bit easier when you're on your off side, versus your strong side, and there's obviously plays that are tougher,” said Tomasino. 

“But no, for me, I feel like it's been good. I feel like I've done maybe a pretty good job of certain areas that are tough, I think, especially the walls, and the D-zone. But overall, it's been fun. I don't think it changed too much. I actually enjoy playing on the left side.”

Finally, Shane Pinto is celebrating his 26th birthday on Thursday. When he plays on his birthday, the Senators hold a 2-0-0 record.

“Maybe it’s the cake from the night before. But no extra jump, just happy to be alive,” said Pinto about what has been successful on this day in previous years.

The Sens face the Avs in Zub’s 400th NHL game. Jackson Starr previews the tilt in Sens Today.

Loose Pucks

Zub will join six defenceman who have played at least 400 games in franchise history: Chris Phillips, Wade Redden, Erik Karlsson, Thomas Chabot, Cody Ceci, and Anton Volchenkov.

The Senators are seeking their 12th win of the 2026-27 season. The team has reached the 12-win mark in 20 games or fewer only six times in franchise history. The last time was in 2016–17.

The Faceoff

Ottawa split the season series with Colorado last season, falling 8-2 to the Avalanche on the road and winning 5-2 at home. Tim Stützle had a goal and an assist in the win.

Claude Giroux has 14 goals and nine assists in 25 career meetings with the Avalanche. That 0.54 goals-per-game average is the highest against any opponent in his career, and the only against whom he is averaging at least half a goal per game.

Watch and Listen

Watch: TSN 5, RDS 2

Listen: TSN 1200 (English), 104.7 Outaouais (French)

You can purchase your tickets for Thursday's game here: https://ottsens.com/4kM3XZ6

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

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