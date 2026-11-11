The Ottawa Senators, in partnership with Lépine Apartments, pay homage to the brave men and women who serve our country through the Canadian Armed Forces by honouring them at every Ottawa Senators home game. Here are the honourees for September, October, and November.
Meet the Hero’s Ridge honourees for September, October, and November
Every Ottawa Senators’ home game, the Senators partner with Lépine Apartments to pay homage to the brave men and women who serve our country
Matt Russell — September 23rd, 2026
Master Warrant Officer Matt Russell served with the Royal Canadian Regiment from 2002 to 2025, deploying three times to Afghanistan and twice to Ukraine in service of Canada.
Coming from a proud military family, he distinguished himself throughout his career and became an Advanced Reconnaissance Patrolman.
Among his many achievements, Matt received a Commander’s Commendation for his courage and quick action in providing lifesaving first aid to wounded Canadian soldiers and Afghan children following a suicide bombing attack in 2006.
A decorated soldier, devoted husband, proud father, and proud Canadian, Matt’s selfless service and dedication embody the very best of our nation.
Robert Patchett — September 26th, 2026
Retired Lieutenant Colonel Robert Patchett dedicated more than 42 years of distinguished service to Canada's Regular and Reserve Forces.
Throughout his military career, he served on international deployments in Cyprus, Bosnia (three tours), Afghanistan, and Kuwait in support of operations in the Middle East. He also contributed to global peacekeeping efforts as an instructor, teaching United Nations Peacekeeping in Malaysia and Jordan.
A respected leader, Lieutenant Colonel Patchett served as the Commanding Officer of The Cameron Highlanders of Ottawa. In recognition of his exceptional service alongside U.S. forces during the campaign against ISIS, he was awarded the United States Meritorious Service Medal.
Kevin Colwell — October 8th, 2026
Captain Kevin Colwill began his military service in 1995 with the Brockville Rifles before transferring to the Regular Force and joining the 3rd Battalion, The Royal Canadian Regiment. During his distinguished career, Kevin deployed to Bosnia in 1998 and again in 2003-2004, to Afghanistan in 2006 and 2008-2009, and to Poland on Operation Reassurance in 2015.
A highly respected soldier, Captain Colwill served as both a Section Commander and a Pathfinder, demonstrating leadership, professionalism, and dedication throughout his service.
He concluded his career at Canadian Special Operations Forces Command Headquarters as a Personnel Selection Officer. Of note, Captain Colwill was the inaugural coordinator for the Afghanistan Memorial Hall, where Canada memorializes our fallen soldiers from the Afghanistan Conflict.
Jean-Marc Lanthier — October 10th
A respected military leader, Lieutenant General Jean-Marc Lanthier served Canada for more than 30 years, including as Commander of the Canadian Army and Vice Chief of the Defence Staff.
With six international deployments and a lifelong commitment to supporting soldiers, veterans, and their families, he continues to serve Canadians in leadership and advocacy roles, now taking on the role of Colonel of the Regiment for the 12e Régiment Blindé du Canada, and of CEO of the ADGA Group, a major employer of veterans.
Jim Hicks — October 13th
Retired Major Jim Hicks served Canada for more than 32 years with the Royal Canadian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.
Joining the Canadian Armed Forces in 1983 as an officer, he represented Canada on United Nations and NATO missions in Norway, the Golan Heights, Germany, Croatia, and Bosnia, and worked alongside allied forces in England and New Zealand.
Throughout his distinguished career, he proudly served at home and abroad, with much of his Canadian service spent here in the Ottawa Valley.
Kristian Fitzgibbons — October 15th
A proud member of the Royal Canadian Navy for 24 years, Petty Officer 2nd class Kristian Fitzgibbons has deployed three times on Operation Reassurance, twice on Operation Caribbe, and supported domestic flood relief operations.
With more than 1,100 days at sea and over 3,000 days serving aboard ships, he has visited five continents and more than 40 countries, earning numerous medals, awards, and sea service distinctions throughout his distinguished career.
Raymond Green — October 21st
With more than 42 years of service in the Canadian Army and The Royal Canadian Regiment, Master Warrant Officer Raymond Green deployed to Croatia, Bosnia, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Iraq, and Operation Reassurance, and was appointed a Member of the Order of Military Merit. He also served his community for 10 years as a volunteer firefighter.
Will La Rose — October 22nd
Sergeant Will La Rose retired from the Canadian Armed Forces in January 2015 after 24 years of dedicated service. Enrolling in Toronto in 1990 as a Radio Technician, he served across Canada and Europe, with postings to CFS Aldergrove, CFB Kingston, and the National Capital Region.
In 2003, he deployed to Kabul, Afghanistan, as part of the Theatre Activation Team, returned for a second tour in 2004 and third in 2009. Following a distinguished career serving Canada at home and abroad, Sergeant La Rose retired in Ottawa.
John ‘J.J.’ Devoe — October 24th
Retired Chief Warrant Officer J.J. Devoe dedicated 39 years of service to Canada as a military police professional in the Canadian Armed Forces.
Throughout a distinguished career, J.J. deployed on operations to Cyprus, Kosovo, the United Arab Emirates in support of operations in Afghanistan, and Libya, while serving in communities across Canada, including Petawawa, Goose Bay, Greenwood, Halifax, and Ottawa.
J.J. also represented Canada abroad as Head of Security at the Embassy of Canada in Belgrade, Serbia. Following retirement from the Canadian Armed Forces in August 2025, J.J. continued serving Canadians in a civilian role with the Department of National Defence until August 2026.
Virginia Hicks — November 7th
Chosen by The Royal Canadian Legion, National Silver Cross Mother Mrs. Virginia Hicks represents all Canadian mothers who have lost a son or daughter in service to our country.
Her daughter, Sapper Mariebeth Short, served with 2 Combat Engineer Regiment in Petawawa, Ontario. Following a family tradition of military service, including her mother’s, Mariebeth was a determined and adventurous young soldier with a promising future.
On September 23, 2002, Mariebeth was killed when a light armoured vehicle rolled over during a training exercise in Petawawa. She was just 22 years old.
David Wieser — November 10th
A proud member of the Canadian Armed Forces for more than 28 years, Corporal David Wieser served in both the Canadian Army and Royal Canadian Air Force.
He began his career in the Infantry with the Seaforth Highlanders of Canada, moved to Electrical Distribution Technician and, after rising to the rank of Sergeant, voluntarily relinquished his rank to pursue a new trade as a Traffic Technician.
Throughout his distinguished career, he deployed on operations in Afghanistan, Kuwait, Jamaica, and the Philippines. He also served at Canada’s remote high-Arctic station, CFB Alert.
A career this long would not have been possible without the love and support of his wife, Katherine, and their two teenage daughters, Cheyann and Sarah. His dedication, resilience, and commitment to service have left a lasting impact both in uniform and within his community.