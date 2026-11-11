Meet the Hero’s Ridge honourees for September, October, and November

Matt Russell — September 23rd, 2026

Master Warrant Officer Matt Russell served with the Royal Canadian Regiment from 2002 to 2025, deploying three times to Afghanistan and twice to Ukraine in service of Canada.

Coming from a proud military family, he distinguished himself throughout his career and became an Advanced Reconnaissance Patrolman.

Among his many achievements, Matt received a Commander’s Commendation for his courage and quick action in providing lifesaving first aid to wounded Canadian soldiers and Afghan children following a suicide bombing attack in 2006.

A decorated soldier, devoted husband, proud father, and proud Canadian, Matt’s selfless service and dedication embody the very best of our nation.