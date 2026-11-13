After the Buzzer: Pinto becomes fifth Senator all-time with three-point birthday effort

Pinto joins Dany Heatley, Alexei Yashin, Magnus Arvedson, and Matt Duchene

FR_AftertheBuzzer_1920x1080 copy ENG
By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

Shane Pinto had a 26th birthday to remember, scoring three points — including the overtime winner — in a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

“Yeah, it’s pretty cool, I think obviously, it’s just a cool day. Can’t take these moments for granted, it’s obviously really cool, and yeah, just happy we got a win, and it was pretty cool to end it,” said Pinto after the game.

With the three-point effort, Pinto joined Alexei Yashin (four points, Nov. 5, 1993), Magnus Arvedson (three points, Nov. 25, 1999), Dany Heatley (three points, Jan. 21, 2006), and Matt Duchene (Jan. 16, 2019) as Senators to score three or more points on their birthdays. All five players did it in their 20s — and all of them did it in either November or January.

Pinto’s first goal came after he blocked a shot and stick-lifted Brent Burns early in the first period. Late in the third, he picked up an assist on Drake Batherson’s game-tying goal. And then two minutes into overtime, he picked off a pass from Parker Kelly and sent it past Scott Wedgewood to win the game.

“I mean, it’s hard to tell, but yeah, I think sometimes we would go down in games and maybe get a little, say, discouraged,” said Pinto about how Senators teams in the past might have fared after facing a late 3-2 deficit.

“I think this year we’ve been resilient, you know, a few times now. And yeah, finding ways to get goals at the late stages there, and finding a way to get to overtime, and thankfully we won.”

Tim Stützle said after the game that the pair dined together on Wednesday night, and that he suggested a specific dish for Pinto which may have contributed to his performance on Thursday.

“Yeah, I told him to start eating fish, and he was he was great tonight, so he had a lot of energy. Obviously, a great read by him in overtime, and he's a special player. He's going to make those plays and puts it in the back of the net.”

The Senators will return home next Thursday when they host the Philadelphia Flyers. You can purchase your tickets here: https://ottsens.com/4kfcxj2

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

News Feed

Pinto scores 2nd of game in OT, Senators rally past Avalanche

Ullmark returns against Colorado; Sens to debut Hometown Remix jerseys

Hockey Fights Cancer Night hits close to home for Zetterlund

Senators planning special Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Meet the Hero’s Ridge honourees for September, October, and November

After the Buzzer: Hodgson finds twine for first time as a Sen

Hensler returns from injury with a new perspective — and big goals at Wisconsin

Hutson scores in OT, Capitals rally past Senators

Sens aim to keep momentum rolling against Washington

Tomasino knows the work doesn't stop with early offensive success

One goal away: An oral history of the Senators’ 2017 playoff run

Senators ‘find a way’ after poor start in win over Mammoth

Cousins breaks tie late in third period to lift Senators past Mammoth

Ersson earns another start as Sens host Mammoth

A decade later, Bobby Ryan still cherishes the Senators’ unforgettable 2017 playoff run

Ersson building confidence with strong road trip

Amadio scores winner late in third, Senators edge Sabres

Sens look to finish road trip ‘on a high note’ in Buffalo