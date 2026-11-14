Senators riding four-game point streak into Pittsburgh

Ottawa has won three of their last four games

Game Day Preview Wide 21
By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators are riding a season-high four-game point streak into their Saturday night tilt against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Ottawa, coming off an emotional 4-3 overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche at home on Thursday, are looking to stick with what works.

“We’ve been playing some pretty good hockey, we’ve been pretty consistent in how we want to play and what’s going to give us the best chance to win, so we’ve just got to keep pushing like that,” said Claude Giroux after morning skate on Saturday.

“I mean, play our game, you know. We’ve got to get back to that, play our game for a full 60, that’s our mindset,” said Fabian Zetterlund. “When we play our game, we’re hard to beat, and that’s what we’ve got to do this game too.”

Carter Yakemchuk will draw into the Senators’ lineup in place of Nikolas Matinpalo, said Travis Green. Linus Ullmark will make his second straight start in goal.

“We’re fortunate we’ve got seven D that we really like, and you know, Yak has just been out of the lineup lately and we felt like it was important to get him back in,” said Green. 

“It’s not a slight against Manti at all, he’s been playing great this year, but we want to make sure that we’re keeping everyone sharp. Yak’s more than capable, and we’re expecting a big game from him as well.”

The Sens face the Pens on Saturday night. Jackson Starr previews the matchup in Sens Today.

Loose Pucks

Ottawa’s 4-3 overtime win against Colorado gave the club a 12-6-2 record after 20 games. It’s tied for the third-best start by the Senators at the 20-game mark of a season in the salary cap era (since 2005-06).

Both Tim Stützle and Drake Batherson have hit the 10-goal plateau after 20 games in the 2026-27 season. It’s just the seventh time in franchise history that a pair of Ottawa teammates have each recorded 10 goals at the 20-game mark of a season.

The Faceoff

Linus Ullmark ran his season record to 8-1-0 with a victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday evening. On Saturday, Ullmark has a chance to join Martin Gerber as the only goalies in Sens history to start a season with nine wins in their first 10 appearances.

Claude Giroux has scored 23 goals and 55 assists in 73 games against the Penguins in his career. Those 78 points are the most he has against any single opponent, and one of four teams that he is averaging at least a point per game against (Toronto, Philadelphia, and Chicago are the others).

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