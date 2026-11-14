Senators riding four-game point streak into Pittsburgh

The Ottawa Senators are riding a season-high four-game point streak into their Saturday night tilt against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Ottawa, coming off an emotional 4-3 overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche at home on Thursday, are looking to stick with what works.

“We’ve been playing some pretty good hockey, we’ve been pretty consistent in how we want to play and what’s going to give us the best chance to win, so we’ve just got to keep pushing like that,” said Claude Giroux after morning skate on Saturday.

“I mean, play our game, you know. We’ve got to get back to that, play our game for a full 60, that’s our mindset,” said Fabian Zetterlund. “When we play our game, we’re hard to beat, and that’s what we’ve got to do this game too.”

Carter Yakemchuk will draw into the Senators’ lineup in place of Nikolas Matinpalo, said Travis Green. Linus Ullmark will make his second straight start in goal.

“We’re fortunate we’ve got seven D that we really like, and you know, Yak has just been out of the lineup lately and we felt like it was important to get him back in,” said Green.

“It’s not a slight against Manti at all, he’s been playing great this year, but we want to make sure that we’re keeping everyone sharp. Yak’s more than capable, and we’re expecting a big game from him as well.”