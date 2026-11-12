Hockey Fights Cancer Night hits close to home for Zetterlund

Decked out in a Hockey Fights Cancer T-shirt and ball cap, Senators winger Fabian Zetterlund said after morning skate that the day was a “special” one for him, with his cousin Elton Sundin battling acute leukemia back home in Sweden.

On Wednesday, Zetterlund was able to FaceTime his 12-year-old cousin and told him about his game on Thursday night, when the Senators will host the Colorado Avalanche.

“We can say the same words for like two hours, and he laughs every time. He’s always repeating what I’m saying,” said Zetterlund. “You get warm when you talk to him.”

Elton has Down syndrome and was also forced to undergo multiple surgeries and operations as a child. He has been undergoing treatment for the leukemia for about two years.

“It’s special, I mean, the way they battle, and it’s great for hockey and for every sport to do something like this. It’s just a special night, and it means a lot for me, [with Elton] having cancer and seeing him battling every day.”

The Senators Community Foundation is hoping to raise $150,000 for the cause during the campaign, with every donation by fans being matched dollar-for-dollar by owners Michael & Lucie Andlauer.

Over 200 CHEO families will be in the building tonight, thanks to the generosity of the team’s corporate partners, while over 500 tickets have been donated to front-line hospital workers.

The funds raised will go to support kids, families and cancer care at CHEO, Ronald McDonald House of Ottawa, The Ottawa Cancer Foundation and more.

The ceremonial bellringing will feature 15-year-old Madden, who is currently at CHEO and staying at Ronald McDonald House as he undergoes chemotherapy. The ceremonial Puck Drop will be featuring 10-year-old Charley, who is battling a rare form of pelvic cancer and just completed her treatment at CHEO.

“I think it’s a great initiative by the NHL. Any time you can raise awareness and money for a great cause, it’s always nice to be a part of. During the game, we'll obviously have people here that are affected by it, and I think anytime you have a night like that, it's good to step away and think about it a little bit,” said Travis Green ahead of the game.

“There's more to life than just hockey, and sometimes we get wound up in it 24/7. But you know, it's nice that we can have games like this.”