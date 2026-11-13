Halttunen brings the heat, Montgomery brings the speed

The former London Knights teammates are displaying complimentary skill sets for the Belleville Senators

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© Kasper Halttunen, Christian Kyrou, and Blake Montgomery celebrate a Senators goal at the 2026 NHL Prospect Challenge in Gatineau on Sept. 12, 2026. PHOTO: André Ringuette/Freestyle Photography/OSHC

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

Blake Montgomery swears that Kasper Halttunen has the hardest shot he’s ever seen. And Kasper Halttunen describes Blake Montgomery as the fastest player he’s ever seen. 

That combination seems like a pretty good problem for Belleville Senators coach Andrew Campbell to have.

“Well, Monty and Halty are roommates, so of course they're giving each other compliments like that,” said Campbell when he was informed of these claims, with a slight grin forming at the corner of his mouth.

Montgomery has evidence to back up his claim. He says while the pair were playing for the OHL’s London Knights two seasons ago, Halttunen broke his shinpad with a shot in practice.

On this particular afternoon, the B-Sens are coming off a 4-1 win over the defending Calder Cup champion Toronto Marlies in Belleville which offered some more support for Montgomery’s argument.

Halttunen had his second hat trick of the young season in the win, scoring three goals on the power play from his usual spot in the left circle. That pushed his season totals to nine goals in 12 games (he now has 10 in 15, heading into the weekend of Nov. 14–15).

If things continue going smoothly for Halttunen in his sophomore pro season, he should get a chance to prove his shooting prowess on a radar meter at the 2027 AHL All-Star Skills Competition in Cleveland this February.

“It’s evident that he can shoot the puck and he likes to score goals,” says Montgomery. “I’m glad to see success coming his way.”

The success isn’t coming by accident, either — this, Campbell can attest to. He says that Halttunen is always on the ice both before and after practice working on his boomer of a shot.

“He’s one of the guys that you have to be like, ‘Haltty, it’s time to go off, you’ve probably done enough work for the day,’” says Campbell.

“He has a hunger to get better. He's really coachable. He's got a bright future, and he's got that one thing that everyone wants: his goal-scoring ability. So yeah, he's a good player to have around here for us.”

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Halttunen, acquired in the June trade that also netted William Eklund, is one of many offseason additions providing some offence for the B-Sens, who are looking to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2024.

Phil Tomasino had four goals and 11 points in 10 games before being recalled to the NHL Sens, Sammy Blais had three goals and seven points in nine games before his own recall, Ryan Suzuki has three goals and 11 points in 15 games, and Christian Kyrou has eight assists in 13 games while manning the point on the first power play.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Montgomery turned pro at the end of last season. He netted a goal in three games and has picked up where he’s left off, scoring three (his first was in that 4-1 win over the Marlies) in eight games.

“[Montgomery]’s an effective player. When he's moving his feet, he's really good, a great goal he scored there tonight,” said Campbell. 

“He has a long stick. He has an ability to check, he has an ability to put a lot of pressure on opposing D-men and opposing players. So, another good player that, you know, we love having around here, who has a bright future as a as a Senator, whether it's here in Ottawa.”

It’s understandable that Montgomery, with only 11 pro games under his belt, is a little more raw than Halttunen. Like he did during the Knights’ 2025 Memorial Cup run, he is mostly providing secondary offence in the middle six but can easily slot onto a first line wing if needed. 

His speed and 6-foot-4 frame make him easy to project as an NHLer eventually. What does he need to do to get there?

“Just consistency, because obviously I can have a big impact on the game, but I need to bring it every shift and every day,” said Montgomery.  “So just bringing what I can do with my capabilities every night and every shift moving forward."

There is one way to find out if Montgomery and Halttunen’s claims are true — make the trip down Highway 401 to Belleville and make your own ruling.

Single-game tickets for the Belleville Senators start at just $15 for select games. You can purchase tickets to an upcoming game or view the team's schedule here: https://ottsens.com/3VpH0kf

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