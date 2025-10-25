Sens travel to Washington for first meeting of the year

Each of the last four meetings between the teams has gone to overtime

Ottawa Senators

The Senators will look to continue their momentum from Thursday’s 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Canadian Tire Centre when they face another Metropolitan Division opponent, the Washington Capitals.

Olle Lycksell’s game-winner — his first goal as a Sen — was a great encapsulation of the effectiveness of the team’s depth forwards that night.

Ridly Greig centered the third line. He led the team with four blocked shots, including crucial ones at the end of the second period when the Sens were hemmed in their own zone, and another during the third on the penalty kill. He also drew a penalty soon after when he was interfered with by Flyers defenceman Nick Seeler.

Another one of those depth forwards, Nick Cousins, skated with the top line at practice on Saturday morning on the left wing of Tim Stützle. “We played around with different lines [for] tonight,” said Travis Green.

“We’re going to probably see changes to our lineup as we go along, part of it’s just to spread out our centremen, we’re going to put Timmy back in the middle. I thought [Cousins] played pretty well the last few games, adds a different look to that line, and we’ll see if we go with it.”

Coming off an overtime loss to Edmonton and the win over Philadelphia, the Sens are looking to string together back-to-back wins for the first time this season. “I thought [we were] playing a little bit more to how we wanted to play, committed to both sides of the puck,” said Green.

“It was a good step and we’re going to continue to have to improve our game,” added Green. "I thought those were good steps, but we’re not quite there. I think our execution can be a bit better and that will result in more scoring chances.”

Jackson Starr talks Lars Eller's return, Brady Tkachuck on the ice, and more in Sens Today.

Loose Pucks

Brady Tkachuk skated with the team in a red non-contact jersey on Saturday morning for the first time since undergoing thumb surgery.

Lars Eller, who assisted on Lycksell’s goal with a slick between-the-legs pass, makes his return to Washington. Eller spent seven seasons as a Capital between 2016–2023, winning a Stanley Cup in 2018. He returned last season for a second stint with the team before joining Ottawa in free agency.

“It’s always special when you play against some familiar faces and old teammates,” said a smiling Eller on Saturday morning. “It’ll be a really good challenge for us tonight, I’m excited about going up against them. Hopefully, we can leave with two points, that would make it a whole lot better.”

Linus Ullmark will start his fifth-straight game on Saturday. In 13 career games against Washington, Ullmark is 6-5-2, with a .899 save percentages and 2.92 goals-against average.

The Faceoff

All three meetings between the Sens and Caps last season went to overtime: Jan. 25 at Ottawa (1-0 OT loss), Jan. 30 at Ottawa (5-4 OT win), March 3 at Washington (5-4 SO loss). Shane Pinto scored twice in the game on Jan. 30.

If the Senators and Capitals require extra time on Saturday night, it would mark just the second time in franchise history that Ottawa has played five straight overtime games against a single opponent. Ottawa and Buffalo played five straight overtime games from Nov. 10, 1998 – April 10, 1999.

The Capitals have leapt out to a 6-2-0 start behind a +12 goal differential, but are playing their second games in as many nights after a 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.

Watch and Listen

Watch (nationally): Sportsnet 360

Listen: TSN 1200 (English), 104.7 Outaouais (French)

Lars Eller speaks with the media ahead of the Senators game against the Capitals.

