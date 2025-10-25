Sens travel to Washington for first meeting of the year

The Senators will look to continue their momentum from Thursday’s 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Canadian Tire Centre when they face another Metropolitan Division opponent, the Washington Capitals.

Olle Lycksell’s game-winner — his first goal as a Sen — was a great encapsulation of the effectiveness of the team’s depth forwards that night.

Ridly Greig centered the third line. He led the team with four blocked shots, including crucial ones at the end of the second period when the Sens were hemmed in their own zone, and another during the third on the penalty kill. He also drew a penalty soon after when he was interfered with by Flyers defenceman Nick Seeler.

Another one of those depth forwards, Nick Cousins, skated with the top line at practice on Saturday morning on the left wing of Tim Stützle. “We played around with different lines [for] tonight,” said Travis Green.

“We’re going to probably see changes to our lineup as we go along, part of it’s just to spread out our centremen, we’re going to put Timmy back in the middle. I thought [Cousins] played pretty well the last few games, adds a different look to that line, and we’ll see if we go with it.”

Coming off an overtime loss to Edmonton and the win over Philadelphia, the Sens are looking to string together back-to-back wins for the first time this season. “I thought [we were] playing a little bit more to how we wanted to play, committed to both sides of the puck,” said Green.

“It was a good step and we’re going to continue to have to improve our game,” added Green. "I thought those were good steps, but we’re not quite there. I think our execution can be a bit better and that will result in more scoring chances.”