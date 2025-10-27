Sens ready for Bruins after statement win in Washington

Rolling into Washington to play a Capitals team on the second night of a back-to-back seemed to be just what the doctor ordered for the offence of the Ottawa Senators.
Five Senators had multi-point efforts — including Drake Batherson and Dylan Cozens, who each had two goals and an assist — in the lopsided 7-1 win Saturday night, which broke a streak of four straight overtime or shootout results between the teams dating back to April 2024.
The Senators will begin their own back-to-back set on Monday when the Boston Bruins visit Canadian Tire Centre.
The matchup marks Ottawa’s first appearance this season on Prime Monday Night Hockey. The Sens went a perfect 3-0 in their Prime broadcasts last year, with wins over Calgary (4-3), Nashville (5-2), and Detroit (2-1).
Linus Ullmark, who won a Vezina Trophy with Boston in 2023 before being traded to Ottawa, will not be active on Monday night, earning a rest day after starting three games in five nights.
Ullmark backstopped the Sens to back-to-back wins on Thursday and Saturday, and the team will look to build on the two-game win streak when puck drops at 7:45 p.m. Game Three of the World Series will be shown on the Jumbotron during intermissions of the game, as the Toronto Blue Jays look to upset the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.