Sens ready for Bruins after statement win in Washington

Cousins climbs and converts

Moved up to the first line as Green shuffles forward lines in the absence of Brady Tkachuk, Nick Cousins went forehand-backhand and potted the game’s fourth goal.

Cousins found himself all alone with oodles of time thanks to Tim Stützle taking advantage of a Capitals turnover and quickly looking up ice for his new linemate.

Green did note that lines would be adjusted throughout the game, as he often does, and he was true to his word.

According to Natural Stat Trick, Cousins actually spent just as much time on the fourth line with Lars Eller and Fabian Zetterlund as he did with Stützle and Batherson on the first. In five-and-a-half minutes of ice time with that line, the trio was able to outshoot the Capitals 5-0.

“Cousy’s been playing well lately,” said Green after the game. “He’s a smart hockey player, he’s kind of found his game recently. You’re looking for combinations that you might hope work, and I thought he played another strong game tonight.”

Cousins spoke about the opportunity both after the game and after Monday morning’s practice, saying that Batherson and Stützle think the game at “a completely different level.”

While not a stranger to top lines — the 32-year-old played over 200 even strength minutes with Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk in the Florida Panthers’ 2023–24 Stanley Cup winning season — it was the forward’s first sustained look with the first line in Ottawa.

“You almost think it’s easy to play with those two, but it’s not,” said Cousins on Monday morning.

“You’ve got to make sure you’re in the right spots, and trying not just to worry about getting them the puck, you’ve got to protect the puck as well and make plays when you have it. Make the right play at the right time, and obviously you get different matchups, on the road especially, so you’ve got to make sure you know who you’re out against out there. So just managing the game, managing the puck, what the score is, and stuff like that.”

Cousins added that it’s been a lot of fun playing with the two, but stressed that “it’s just one game,” and that building chemistry remains the goal.