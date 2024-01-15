What are Sens Bucks?
Sens Bucks FAQ
Sens Bucks is a credit that can be used for in-arena purchases on Ottawa Senators game days at Canadian Tire Centre or for other live events at Canadian Tire Centre. Sens Bucks can be used at the Sens Store, concessions, and restaurants in Canadian Tire Centre!
How can I access and use my Sens Bucks?
You can access your Sens Bucks by logging into your MySens account, select “My Tickets/Flex Pack” and select your 2023-24 Season Seat Membership card. You can download your card to your mobile phone wallet and scan to redeem your credit.
How can I check my Sens Bucks balance?
To view your Sens Bucks balance:
- Login to your My Sens Account | Ottawa Senators (ticketmaster.com) My Sens Account | Ottawa Senators (ticketmaster.com)
- Once logged in, click “More” on the top banner, and select “Sens Bucks.”
- You will be brought to a page with your Season Seat Membership card. Be sure to select the box beside your most recent Membership card, then select “Manage selected tickets.”
- To see how much Sens Bucks you have available, look under “Total Available Credit” and that is the credit you have remaining.