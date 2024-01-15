Sens Bucks FAQ

What are Sens Bucks?

Sens Bucks is a credit that can be used for in-arena purchases on Ottawa Senators game days at Canadian Tire Centre or for other live events at Canadian Tire Centre. Sens Bucks can be used at the Sens Store, concessions, and restaurants in Canadian Tire Centre!

How can I access and use my Sens Bucks?

You can access your Sens Bucks by logging into your MySens account, select “My Tickets/Flex Pack” and select your 2023-24 Season Seat Membership card. You can download your card to your mobile phone wallet and scan to redeem your credit.

How can I check my Sens Bucks balance?

To view your Sens Bucks balance:

  1. Login to your My Sens Account | Ottawa Senators (ticketmaster.com) My Sens Account | Ottawa Senators (ticketmaster.com)
  2. Once logged in, click “More” on the top banner, and select “Sens Bucks.”
  3. You will be brought to a page with your Season Seat Membership card. Be sure to select the box beside your most recent Membership card, then select “Manage selected tickets.”
  4. To see how much Sens Bucks you have available, look under “Total Available Credit” and that is the credit you have remaining.

News Feed

Game Day 5: SJS vs OTT

Game Day 5: SJS vs OTT
Sharks vs Senators

Live Blog: Sharks vs Senators
Game Day 5: OTT at BUF

Game Day 5: OTT at BUF
Senators at Sabres

Live Blog: Senators at Sabres
Matty Jo behind the keys

Matty Jo behind the keys
Game Day 5: OTT at CGY

Game Day 5: OTT at CGY
Senators at Flames

Live Blog: Senators at Flames
Game Day 5: OTT at EDM

Game Day 5: OTT at EDM
Senators at Oilers

Recap: Senators at Oilers
 Cameron Hughes returns to CTC to celebrate milestone

Cameron Hughes returns to CTC to celebrate milestone
Brady Tkachuk named NHL All-Star

Hey now, you're an All-Star
Senators at Kraken

Recap: Senators at Kraken
Game Day 5: OTT at SEA

Game Day 5: OTT at SEA
Game Day 5: OTT at VAN

Game Day 5: OTT at VAN
Senators at Canucks

Recap: Senators at Canucks
Game Day 5: BUF vs OTT

Game Day 5: BUF vs OTT
Ottawa Senators appoint Steve Staios as General Manager and President of Hockey Operations

Ottawa Senators appoint Steve Staios as General Manager and President of Hockey Operations
Sabres vs Senators

Recap: Sabres vs Senators