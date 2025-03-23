Senators Top Devils 3-2

The Ottawa Senators defeated the New Jersey Devils by a score of 3-2 on Tuesday night.

By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator
GettyImages-2205821169
GettyImages-2205828224
GettyImages-2205828254
GettyImages-2205828410
Tim_NJD
Ully_NJD
GettyImages-2205815905
GettyImages-2205843982
/

OTT @ NJD | 03.22.25

The Ottawa Senators snap a two game losing streak with a 3-1 win against the New Jersey Devils.

The Ottawa Senators defeated the New Jersey Devils by a score of 3-2 on Tuesday night. Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson and David Perron all scored for the Senators while Thomas Chabot skated in his 500th career NHL game.

The opening period saw both teams trade chances, including on the power play, but the opening 20 minutes didn’t solve anything as the Senators headed into the first intermission tied 0-0. It was a tight game, with the Senators holding a slight edge in shots at 7-6 after the first period.

Opening the second period scoring were the Senators, as Brady Tkachuk tipped a shot from Jake Sanderson past Jake Allen for his 28th goal of the season. The goal came at 4:05 into the second period and was assisted by Jake Sanderson and Tim Stützle, making it 1-0 for the Senators.

OTT@NJD: Tkachuk scores goal against Jake Allen

Just 33 seconds later, Drake Batherson tipped another shot past Jake Allen to make it 2-0 for his 20th goal of the season. Dylan Cozens and Travis Hamonic both picked up assists on Batherson’s goal.

OTT@NJD: Batherson scores goal against Jake Allen

A power play opportunity for the Devils saw them convert at 7:13 into the second when Nico Hischier scored his 30th goal of the season to cut the Senators’ lead to 2-1.

David Perron restored the Senators’ two-goal lead when he made it 3-1 with his sixth goal of the season at 8:44 in the second. The goal was a deflection off Perron from a shot by Claude Giroux, who picked up an assist on the play alongside Ridly Greig.

OTT@NJD: Perron scores goal against Jake Allen

Thanks to the offensive push by the Senators in the second period, the team headed into the second intermission up by a pair of goals at 3-1. The Senators continued to hold the lead in shots as well, leading 15-12.

With just over two minutes left to play, the Devils pulled their goaltender for the extra attacker as they looked to make the comeback. Erik Haula scored eighth his goal of the season with just 22 seconds left in regulation to make it a one-goal game. The play went under review for a high stick, but a quick review found there was none, and the goal counted.

Despite the late efforts by the Devils, it wasn’t enough as the Senators held onto their lead to win the game 3-2.

The Senators will return to play on Tuesday when they take on the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 p.m. ET on the road.

Postgame availabilties:

Claude Giroux speaks with the media following the Senators game against the Devils

Jake Sanderson speaks with the media following the Senators game against the Devils

Thomas Chabot speaks with the media following the Senators game against the Devils

Travis Green speaks with the media following the Senators game against the Devils

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Preview: Senators at Devils, March 22, 2025

Senators Fall 5-1 to Avalanche

Preview: Avalanche at Senators, March 20, 2025

Sens Set-up: Throwback Thursday vs Colorado Avalanche

Senators Feature in Latest NHL Hockeyverse Game

Ottawa Senators to Participate in 2025 Discover Technata

Senators Unable to Find Seventh Straight Win

Preview: Senators at Canadiens, March 18, 2025

Preview: Senators at Maple Leafs, March 14, 2025

Week Ahead presented by Betway

Senators Defeat Bruins 6-3

Preview: Bruins at Senators, March 13, 2025

Sens Set-up: Throwback Thursday vs Boston Bruins

Senators Win Fourth Straight with Victory Over Flyers

Preview: Senators at Flyers, March 11, 2025

Ullmark Shines as Senators Top Red Wings

Preview: Red Wings at Senators, March 10, 2025

Sens Set-up: Women in Sport vs Detroit Red Wings