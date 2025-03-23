Senators Top Devils 3-2
The Ottawa Senators defeated the New Jersey Devils by a score of 3-2 on Tuesday night.
The Ottawa Senators defeated the New Jersey Devils by a score of 3-2 on Tuesday night. Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson and David Perron all scored for the Senators while Thomas Chabot skated in his 500th career NHL game.
The opening period saw both teams trade chances, including on the power play, but the opening 20 minutes didn’t solve anything as the Senators headed into the first intermission tied 0-0. It was a tight game, with the Senators holding a slight edge in shots at 7-6 after the first period.
Opening the second period scoring were the Senators, as Brady Tkachuk tipped a shot from Jake Sanderson past Jake Allen for his 28th goal of the season. The goal came at 4:05 into the second period and was assisted by Jake Sanderson and Tim Stützle, making it 1-0 for the Senators.
Just 33 seconds later, Drake Batherson tipped another shot past Jake Allen to make it 2-0 for his 20th goal of the season. Dylan Cozens and Travis Hamonic both picked up assists on Batherson’s goal.
A power play opportunity for the Devils saw them convert at 7:13 into the second when Nico Hischier scored his 30th goal of the season to cut the Senators’ lead to 2-1.
David Perron restored the Senators’ two-goal lead when he made it 3-1 with his sixth goal of the season at 8:44 in the second. The goal was a deflection off Perron from a shot by Claude Giroux, who picked up an assist on the play alongside Ridly Greig.
Thanks to the offensive push by the Senators in the second period, the team headed into the second intermission up by a pair of goals at 3-1. The Senators continued to hold the lead in shots as well, leading 15-12.
With just over two minutes left to play, the Devils pulled their goaltender for the extra attacker as they looked to make the comeback. Erik Haula scored eighth his goal of the season with just 22 seconds left in regulation to make it a one-goal game. The play went under review for a high stick, but a quick review found there was none, and the goal counted.
Despite the late efforts by the Devils, it wasn’t enough as the Senators held onto their lead to win the game 3-2.
The Senators will return to play on Tuesday when they take on the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 p.m. ET on the road.
Postgame availabilties:
For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.
Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/
Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators
Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators
Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators