Senators Top Devils 3-2

The Ottawa Senators defeated the New Jersey Devils by a score of 3-2 on Tuesday night. Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson and David Perron all scored for the Senators while Thomas Chabot skated in his 500th career NHL game.

The opening period saw both teams trade chances, including on the power play, but the opening 20 minutes didn’t solve anything as the Senators headed into the first intermission tied 0-0. It was a tight game, with the Senators holding a slight edge in shots at 7-6 after the first period.

Opening the second period scoring were the Senators, as Brady Tkachuk tipped a shot from Jake Sanderson past Jake Allen for his 28th goal of the season. The goal came at 4:05 into the second period and was assisted by Jake Sanderson and Tim Stützle, making it 1-0 for the Senators.