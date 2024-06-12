Senators sign forward Angus Crookshank to one-year, two-way contract extension

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has signed forward Angus Crookshank to to a one-year, two-way contract extension. The contract carries a value of $775,000 in the National Hockey League and $120,000 in the American Hockey League.

A native of North Vancouver, B.C., Crookshank, 24, recently completed his third professional season and tied for second among AHL Belleville skaters in scoring with 46 points (24 goals, 22 assists) over 50 regular-season games. He also made his NHL debut in December and registered three points (two goals, one assist) over 13 contests with Ottawa.

“Angus has established himself as a reliable point producer in Belleville,” said Staios. “He’s a strong competitor and a proven goal scorer who doesn’t back down, especially when it comes to getting to the opponent’s net. We’re pleased with his progress and expect further improvement from him next season.”

The AHL’s Feb., 2024, Player of the Month, Crookshank represented the B-Sens at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose, Calif., and scored two of the North Division’s four goals at the Feb. 5 All-Star Challenge.

Drafted by the Senators in the fifth round (126th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Crookshank ranks second among all-time Belleville Senators in goals (55) and is third in points (109).

