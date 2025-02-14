Senators First Blood Program Calls for Fan Support

Throughout the 2024-25 season, the Ottawa Senators have been running the First Blood program in support of Canadian Blood Services. Through the generosity of Senators owner Michael Andlauer, Andlauer Health Group donates $1,000 to Canadian Blood Services any time the Senators score first this season.

To date, the Senators have scored first 26 times this season, which means $26,000 has been donated to Canadian Blood Services. Not only has scoring first marked off-ice success for the Senators — they have seen impressive on-ice success as well. In the 26 games they’ve opened the scoring, the Senators have posted a 21-5-0 record.

“Donating blood is one of the most selfless things we can do because it can truly mean saving a life,” spoke Senators owner Michael Andlauer. “The Ottawa Senators’ involvement in this awareness program will inspire others to donate and be part of this exceptional cause.”