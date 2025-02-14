Senators First Blood Program Calls for Fan Support

The Ottawa Senators are encouraging fans to take a photo when they donate blood while wearing their Ottawa Senators jerseys and share the image on social media.

First blood
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

Throughout the 2024-25 season, the Ottawa Senators have been running the First Blood program in support of Canadian Blood Services. Through the generosity of Senators owner Michael Andlauer, Andlauer Health Group donates $1,000 to Canadian Blood Services any time the Senators score first this season.

To date, the Senators have scored first 26 times this season, which means $26,000 has been donated to Canadian Blood Services. Not only has scoring first marked off-ice success for the Senators — they have seen impressive on-ice success as well. In the 26 games they’ve opened the scoring, the Senators have posted a 21-5-0 record.

“Donating blood is one of the most selfless things we can do because it can truly mean saving a life,” spoke Senators owner Michael Andlauer. “The Ottawa Senators’ involvement in this awareness program will inspire others to donate and be part of this exceptional cause.”

Brian Fraser, a Senators super-fan who was open about his battle with leukemia, was a vocal advocate for blood donation. “I’d like to issue a challenge of sorts,” Brian said in a video he shared online. “Go to the Canadian Blood Services website. Find out if you’re eligible to donate and if you’re eligible, become a donor. And once you become a donor, actually donate.”

While Brian may have called it a challenge, becoming a donor and donating blood is easier than many think through the Canadian Blood Services website HERE. Now, the Senators are asking fans to support the cause by donating in their own way. Fans are encouraged to take a photo when they donate blood while wearing their Ottawa Senators jerseys and share the image on social media with the hashtag #Sens4Life.

