Senators Drop Second to Lightning

It was another tough outing as the Ottawa Senators battled hard but fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1. The second straight meeting between the two teams, Michael Amadio scored the lone goal for the Senators.

Scoring opened halfway through the first period at 9:22 when forward Jake Guentzel scored his 22nd goal of the season on the power play to give them a 1-0 lead.

The rest of the opening period was scoreless and the Senators headed into the first intermission down by one. The Lightning held the edge in shots with 10 to the Senators’ seven, while the Sens had the edge in face-off wins with 57%.

The Senators got one back just over five minutes into the second period at 5:27, when Michael Amadio buried his fifth goal of the season to tie it up at 1-1. Tim Stützle and Thomas Chabot both picked up assists on the goal.