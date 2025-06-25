Senators Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

The Ottawa Senators have announced their six-game preseason schedule for the 2025-26 season, highlighted by two games to be played in Quebec City.

preseason schedule
By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator

Split evenly between three home games and three road games, this year's preseason opens at home when the Toronto Maple Leafs come to town on September 21. Two days later, the Senators will head to Toronto for a rematch on the road.

The Senators preseason will look a little different this year, as the team is set to play a pair of games in Quebec City on September 28 and 30. First up on Sunday, the 28 will be the New Jersey Devils, followed by the Montreal Canadiens on September 30.

Continuing their preseason, the Senators will head to St. Louis to take on the Blues for their first preseason meeting in franchise history.

Closing things out will be a rematch against the Montreal Canadiens on the road on October 4.

Full Preseason Schedule

Date
Opponent
Sunday, September 21 - 3:00 p.m.
vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Tuesday, September 23 - 7:00 p.m.
at Toronto Maple Leafs
Sunday, September 28 - 3:00 p.m.
vs. New Jersey Devils #
Tuesday, September 30 - 7:00 p.m.
vs. Montreal Canadiens #
Thursday, October 2 - 8:00 p.m.
at St. Louis Blues
Saturday, October 4 - 7:00 p.m.
at Montreal Canadiens

All times listed are Eastern, home games in bold.

# To be played at Videotron Centre in Quebec City.

