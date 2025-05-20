Senators agree to terms with forward Luke Ellinas to a three-year, entry-level contract

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Luke Ellinas on a three-year, entry-level contract.

Ellinas, 19, 6’2’’, 205 lbs, has spent the past two seasons with the Ontario Hockey League’s Kitchener Rangers. He has established major junior career highs in goals (20) and points (37) while taking part in 50 regular-season games in 2024-25. He paced the Rangers during the 2025 Playoffs, during which he scored eight goals and recorded 16 points in 14 games. His season came to an end on April 30, when the Rangers lost to the London Knights during the third round.

“He has shown continued growth in his game. He is a high character, competitive player that we are excited to have with our Senators organization,” said Staios.

A native of Etobicoke, Ont., Ellinas was selected 104th overall by the Senators in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in Las Vegas. He wore the Senators jersey for the first time at the 2024 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo.

