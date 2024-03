The Islanders opened the scoring with a goal from Matt Martin at 4:27 of the first period. Tkachuk scored on a wrist shot in the second period but the Islanders took the lead again just three minutes later on a goal from Kyle Palmieri.

“The games are made up of ups and downs, but I think that sometimes when you can weather the storm it helps,” said Senators interim head coach Jacques Martin. “I thought overall we competed hard to tie the game up and got the big goal in overtime.”

The Senators controlled much of the play in the early third period and it paid off with a Ridly Greig goal on a two-on-one taking the pass on from Tim Stützle. Later in the period Brady Tkachuk beat Semyon Varlamov to score his second of the night on a one-timer during an Ottawa power play.

"I thought bringing Ridly (Greig) on that (second) line . . . really helped,” Martin added about the line changes he made to jumpstart the club in the second period.