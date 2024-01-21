Recap: Senators at Flyers

The Senators kicked off the Mother's Trip with a win in Philadephia on Sunday afternoon.
Tim Stützle had two goals while Zack MacEwen, Claude Giroux and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored for the Senators.. In their second game in 22 hours the Senators overcame adversity by scoring four straight goals en route to the road victory.
Ottawa also saw a couple firsts over the course of today's victory with Shane Pinto netting his first point of the season in his first game back and Mads Sogaard earning his first win of the season.