Recap: Senators at Flyers

Senators take the air out of the Flyers with a big road win

GettyImages-1950689020
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

The Senators kicked off the Mother's Trip with a win in Philadephia on Sunday afternoon.

Tim Stützle had two goals while Zack MacEwen, Claude Giroux and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored for the Senators.. In their second game in 22 hours the Senators overcame adversity by scoring four straight goals en route to the road victory.

Ottawa also saw a couple firsts over the course of today's victory with Shane Pinto netting his first point of the season in his first game back and Mads Sogaard earning his first win of the season.

The battle has begun at Wells Fargo Center!

Penalty: Nick Seeler gets called for interference and the Senators get their first chance on the power play with 11:46 left in the first.

No luck on the power play for the Senators, the game remains scoreless at the halfway mark.

Penalty: Jake Sanderson goes to the box for high-sticking Rasmus Ristolainen, Sens head to the penalty kill with 8:39 to go in the first.

Goal:  The Flyers open the scoring with 8:03 left of the first.

Goal: Egor Zamula gets his second of the period to give the Flyers a 2-0 lead with 3:20 to go.

Penalty: Travis Konecny gets 2 minutes for interference at the 2:44 mark, Sens go back to the power play.

Penalty: Josh Norris gets called for interference at the 1:03 mark.

Senators
Stat
Flyers
0
Goal
2
8
Shots
8
71%
Face-Off %
29%
0/2
Power Play
1/2
7
Hits
9
5
Blocks
3

The second period is now underway! 

Goal: Zack MacEwen cuts the Flyers lead in half to open the scoring for Ottawa. 2-1 PHI with 15:56 to play in the second.

OTT@PHI: MacEwen scores goal against Samuel Ersson

Penalty: Jacob Bernard-Docker gets called for high-sticking Joel Farabee at the 15:24 mark.

Sens kill off the penalty and keep the game 2-1 PHI.

Penalty: Jacob Bernard-Docker gets another 2 minutes for tripping Noah Cates. Sens go back to the penalty kill with 9:28 to play in the second.

Goal: Joel Farabee scores on the Flyers power play with 9:10 to go. 3-1 PHI.

Goal: Tyson Foerster's delayed penalty gets waved off after Tim Stützle knocks the puck in with 8:15 left of the second. 3-2 PHI.

OTT@PHI: Stutzle scores goal against Samuel Ersson

Second Period Breakdown

Senators
Stat
Flyers
2
Goal
3
20
Shots
18
63%
Face-Off %
37%
0/2
Power Play
2/4
10
Hits
12
12
Blocks
8

The final 20 starts now!

Goal: Claude Giroux ties it up 3-3 with 16:41 to play!

OTT@PHI: Giroux scores goal against Samuel Ersson

Penalty: Cam Atkinson gets called for slashing Rourke Chartier at the 9:50 mark, Sens head to the power play.

Goal: TARASENKO TAKES THE LEAD WITH 4:53 TO PLAY! 4-3 SENS!

OTT@PHI: Tarasenko scores goal against Samuel Ersson

Goal: Tim Stützle gets one in the empty net with 1:23 to go, 5-3 SENS!

OTT@PHI: Stutzle scores goal against Philadelphia Flyers

Senators come out on top 5-3 and win their first of a two game road trip.

Watch the full recap:

Recap: Senators at Flyers 1.21.24

Three Thoughts:

  1. The Sens now have seven points in their last five games with a 3-1-1 record.
  2. With Travis Hamonic going down in the first period four Sens defencemen finished the game with more than 22 minutes of ice time.
  3. Tim Stützle recorded his second multi-point game in his last three games.

Photo of the Game

GettyImages-1950677637

