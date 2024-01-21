Recap: Senators at Flyers

The battle has begun at Wells Fargo Center!

Penalty: Nick Seeler gets called for interference and the Senators get their first chance on the power play with 11:46 left in the first.

No luck on the power play for the Senators, the game remains scoreless at the halfway mark.

Penalty: Jake Sanderson goes to the box for high-sticking Rasmus Ristolainen, Sens head to the penalty kill with 8:39 to go in the first.

Goal: The Flyers open the scoring with 8:03 left of the first.

Goal: Egor Zamula gets his second of the period to give the Flyers a 2-0 lead with 3:20 to go.

Penalty: Travis Konecny gets 2 minutes for interference at the 2:44 mark, Sens go back to the power play.

Penalty: Josh Norris gets called for interference at the 1:03 mark.