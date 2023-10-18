Norris is set to return

270 days. That’s how long we’ve been without Josh Norris on the ice in game action. Well the wait is over, head coach D.J. Smith confirmed today that the plan for tonight is for Norris to play at Canadian Tire Centre against the Washington Capitals!

Norris has battled back from a shoulder injury suffered last year, that he first endured in just the fifth game of the season. After initially rehabbing the injury to return in January, he reaggravated the injury in a game against the Winnipeg Jets at home on January 21st after which he opted for surgery.

The significance of his return is not lost on his teammates and coaching staff. Both on and off the ice Josh makes a noticeable impact on this group.