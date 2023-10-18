News Feed

Game Day 5: PHI vs OTT

Welcome back Alfie

Game Day Five: OTT at CAR

The Senators begin the 2023-24 NHL season on the road in Carolina
Ottawa Senators appoint Steve Staios as President of Hockey Operations

A Letter from Michael Andlauer

Michael Andlauer's Letter to Fans
Senators Sports & Entertainment announces that Michael Andlauer has purchased the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club

Senators sign defenceman Toure

Senators sign defenceman Djibril Toure to a three-year, entry-level contract
There's a Shark in these waters

Ottawa Senators announce 56-player 2023-24 training camp roster

prospect challenge roster

Sens Announce Prospect Challenge Roster
Senators announce two additions to coaching and hockey ops staff

Senators announce two additions to hockey operations staff
Ottawa Senators announce additions to hockey operations department

Ottawa Senators announce additions to hockey operations department
Sanderszn just got a whole lot longer

Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Jake Sanderson to eight-year contract extension

Sens march in the Capital Pride Parade

Senators Community Foundation donates to Ottawa Food Bank

Ottawa Senators sign forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year contract

Welcome to the Tarasenk-show

Norris is set to return

Josh Norris is expected to make his return to play after nine months of rehabbing shoulder injury

Josh Norris
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

270 days. That’s how long we’ve been without Josh Norris on the ice in game action. Well the wait is over, head coach D.J. Smith confirmed today that the plan for tonight is for Norris to play at Canadian Tire Centre against the Washington Capitals!

Norris has battled back from a shoulder injury suffered last year, that he first endured in just the fifth game of the season. After initially rehabbing the injury to return in January, he reaggravated the injury in a game against the Winnipeg Jets at home on January 21st after which he opted for surgery.

The significance of his return is not lost on his teammates and coaching staff. Both on and off the ice Josh makes a noticeable impact on this group.

"He's a guy who can just carry the mail up the ice, he's reliable on both ends. A pure goal scorer so I'll look to set him up tonight. He's just fun to play with, he makes plays he can skate so I'm happy to have him back." - Drake Batherson 

"Being close to him and seeing the work he's put in over the year just to get back and healthy again. He looks great, so as a friend I'm really proud of all the work he's put in and the sacrifice to put his body on the line every day. To go through what he went through last year I think he learned a lot about himself and he's excited to show everybody who he is again." - Brady Tkachuk

Before his injury Norris had established himself as one of the most explosive young centre’s in the league with an incredible scoring touch. Tallying 35 goals in just 66 games in the 2021-22 NHL season, the Senators knew they had a special talent and signed him to an eight-year extension as a key piece to their core

After nine months of hard work and rehab, Senators fans will be treated to the fruits of Norris’ labour. While the team will likely ease him back into his role as a top two centre along with Tim Stützle, don’t be surprised to see Norris challenging Washington’s goaltender tonight early and often, especially when he gets his chances on the power play.