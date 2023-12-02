Game Day 5: SEA vs OTT

The set up:

The Sens are back at it for the second night of a back-to-back and looking to turn the page to the visiting Seattle Kraken. This is just the third of Ottawa's 14 back-to-back series this season, thus far they are 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the back end of the series. Tonight marks just the third time Seattle has ever come to Canadian Tire Centre, fans looking to come can get tickets here.

The standings tell a misleading story between these two teams, on paper Seattle sits six points ahead of the Senators. However, that purely comes down to games played, with a six game differential between the two sides. The Senators will be looking to right the ship here and will turn to their leaders to set the tone early. Brady Tkachuk tallied his sixth multi-point game of the season last night and will look to build on that here tonight. With Thomas Chabot back in the fold the defence gets a major boost and will look to shut down all that Seattle has to offer here tonight.