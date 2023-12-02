Game Day 5: SEA vs OTT

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators hosting the Seattle Kraken at Canadian Tire Centre

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

The set up:

The Sens are back at it for the second night of a back-to-back and looking to turn the page to the visiting Seattle Kraken. This is just the third of Ottawa's 14 back-to-back series this season, thus far they are 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the back end of the series. Tonight marks just the third time Seattle has ever come to Canadian Tire Centre, fans looking to come can get tickets here.

The standings tell a misleading story between these two teams, on paper Seattle sits six points ahead of the Senators. However, that purely comes down to games played, with a six game differential between the two sides. The Senators will be looking to right the ship here and will turn to their leaders to set the tone early. Brady Tkachuk tallied his sixth multi-point game of the season last night and will look to build on that here tonight. With Thomas Chabot back in the fold the defence gets a major boost and will look to shut down all that Seattle has to offer here tonight.

OTT@CBJ: Tkachuk scores goal against Elvis Merzlikins

Seattle comes into this game having fallen in four of their last five games, most recently to Toronto in a shootout two nights ago. However, this is the same team that secured a playoff spot last year with 100 points in just their second season as a franchise. Led by Jared McCann, Jaden Schwartz, and Oliver Bjorkstrand with 11, 8, and 7 goals respectively this Seattle team can find goals in a hurry. You need look no further than their game against the Sharks two weeks ago when they piled on for seven goals.

As the Sens busy December continues look for them to find more and more rhythm and start to claw their way back in the standings starting tonight.

Roster report:

Given that tonight is the second half of a back-to-back the Senators did not hold a morning skate today. Though nothing has been announced yet, given that Joonas Korpisalo started last night in Columbus, Anton Forsberg is the likely starter tonight against Seattle. Below is how the team lined up yesterday in Columbus:

Who to watch:

Keep your eyes on Tim Stützle tonight as he is on the hunt for his 200th career NHL point. Initially rewarded for an assist last night that was later determined to be Drake Batherson's, Stützle sits at 199 career points so his first goal or assist will see him cross the mark. If he gets that tonight he will become just the 22nd skater in Sens history to tally 200 career points. The young Süperstar continues to etch his name throughout the Senators record books.

Neon Night at Canadian Tire Centre

Tonight is retro neon night at Canadian Tire Centre! Fans in attendance will be treated to a variety of neon activations throughout the arena.

  • The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive neon wrist bands that they can rock all night long.
  • Keep you eyes on the LED's all around Canadian Tire Centre, as they will be decked out to give a neon feel to the whole arena!
  • Fun retro themed content can be seen on the jumbotron during the intermissions and tv timeouts.
  • Stop by Gate One to experience the Sens 360° photo booth where you can get your own neon themed photo taken!
  • And more!

Where to watch:

For fans not at Canadian Tire Centre, tonight's game can be watched on Sportsnet One and TVAS2 in English and French respectively. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

