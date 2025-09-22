Mendes Monday Musings 

I have been around every Ottawa Senators training camp – in some capacity – since the 2001-02 season.

This is training camp No. 24 for me, which means I’ve spent exactly half my life around this. And it’s all been sprinkled through various roles.

Three different seasons in the Senators communications department.

Eleven training camps as a Sportsnet reporter.

Another six with TSN 1200 on the radio and four seasons covering the team as a writer with The Athletic.

Translation: I’m an old man.

And if there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years, it’s that people love to hear the rumblings and musings from an old man.

So, I’ve decided to dust off my keyboard and start writing a weekly column on Mondays on our website.

I have genuinely missed writing over the past 12 months, especially the connection with Sens fans and readers. I want this to be a fun weekly column, where I share my views and insights on a myriad of topics related to the Ottawa Senators. I have a unique vantage point in the communications department and want to share as much as I can.

Granted, a 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs to open the pre-season on Sunday afternoon isn’t exactly fodder for a lighthearted column.

But I had a chance to witness some cool things during our Fan Fest event on Sunday morning. At the top of the list was Brady Tkachuk taking about 30 minutes to walk the red carpet that was overflowing with Senators fans on both sides. I asked him on Sunday night if he signed about 500 autographs and he didn’t dispute that number.

This fan’s post on X pretty much summed it up.

Meanwhile, I was waiting for Stephen Halliday to wrap up his TSN 1200 interview at Fan Fest when a fan stopped me to ask if he could get Halliday to sign a unique item. The gentleman told me that 26 Senators players had signed his prosthetic leg over the years and he wanted Halliday to be No. 27. Halliday gladly obliged and told the man it was the first time he had signed a prosthetic limb. (I am now curious about the most unique item that NHL players have signed over the years and feel like that’s a future column idea).

But the most meaningful moment I witnessed came about 20 minutes after the final buzzer sounded at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday.

In the lower part of Gate 1, Easton Adams – the child who dropped the puck before the game in honour of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month – was waiting with his family and friends for a special visitor. Moments after Linus Ullmark spoke with the media in front of his locker stall, he walked down the hallway to connect with Easton and his family, a special meeting that was orchestrated by the Senators Community Foundation.

Linus’ demeanour was the exact opposite of a netminder who had surrendered three goals in one period of work. He was charming and engaged in conversation with Easton, getting on one knee so he could look the young fan in the eye.

After Linus posed for photos and signed autographs for the family, Easton had one final request from the team: He wanted the puck that he dropped in the pre-game ceremony to be signed by Brady Tkachuk.