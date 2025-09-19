NHL, Matthew Perry Foundation team up for charity in preseason

The NHL and Matthew Perry Foundation will make every goal count this preseason.

The League and the foundation established to honor the late "Friends" star and passionate hockey fan are partnering to launch "Goals for Recovery," an initiative that turns preseason performance into meaningful impact.

In recognition of National Recovery Month, the NHL will donate $50 for every preseason goal scored to the Matthew Perry Foundation to help support addiction recovery, prevention and advocacy efforts across North America. With nearly 400 total goals typically scored during preseason, the campaign is projected to raise $20,000.

The preseason begins Saturday when the Dallas Stars host the St. Louis Blues (7 p.m. ET; Victory+).

"The NHL is proud to partner with the Matthew Perry Foundation on the Goals for Recovery campaign," said Rob Wooley, executive director of the NHL Foundation. "Matthew's love for hockey was well known, and this effort is a way to honor that passion while raising awareness about recovery and wellness. By tying the excitement of preseason hockey to his legacy, we can highlight that every goal scored is a reminder that progress matters both on the ice and in life."

The Matthew Perry Foundation aims to eliminate the stigma surrounding addiction by providing financial assistance to organizations that offer hope in recovery. It was created in the wake of the actor's accidental death on October 28, 2023.

"With Goals for Recovery, the NHL is helping us change the conversation surrounding addiction, proving that when fans, families, and players unite to create a community, healing is possible," said Matthew Perry Foundation president Doug Chapin and executive director Lisa Kasteler-Calio.