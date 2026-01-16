Senators team up with Meal Prep Ottawa to support Ronald McDonald House

The Ottawa Senators are proud to team up with Meal Prep Ottawa to support families in the Ottawa-Gatineau community through the Ottawa Senators Community Assist program, presented by Meal Prep Ottawa.

Every time the Senators score on the powerplay, 20 per cent of proceeds from from Meal Prep Ottawa’s exclusive Senators Menu Lineup the following day will be donated to Ronald McDonald House, with the donation matched by the Ottawa Senators Community Foundation, doubling the impact for families who need it most.

The Senators Menu Lineup is designed to fuel performance, recovery, and game-day energy, featuring: