Senators team up with Meal Prep Ottawa to support Ronald McDonald House

Every time the Senators score on the power play, Ronald McDonald House wins

FY26_PP_Assist_Meal Prep_1920x1080_ENG_NOCOPY-UPDATED_V2

The Ottawa Senators are proud to team up with Meal Prep Ottawa to support families in the Ottawa-Gatineau community through the Ottawa Senators Community Assist program, presented by Meal Prep Ottawa.

Every time the Senators score on the powerplay, 20 per cent of proceeds from from Meal Prep Ottawa’s exclusive Senators Menu Lineup the following day will be donated to Ronald McDonald House, with the donation matched by the Ottawa Senators Community Foundation, doubling the impact for families who need it most.

The Senators Menu Lineup is designed to fuel performance, recovery, and game-day energy, featuring:

Senators Salmon and Quinoa Recovery Meal

Blackened salmon with lemon herb quinoa, asparagus and a citrus dill yogurt sauce. Available in Regular and Pro Fuel.

Senators Sirloin Muscle Builder

Lean sirloin strips with roasted baby potatoes, green beans and chimichurri. Available in Regular and Pro Fuel.

Senators Chipotle Power Wrap

Whole wheat tortilla with grilled chicken, turkey bacon, roasted sweet potato and shredded cabbage. Served with a chipotle yogurt sauce on the side.

Fuel – Senators Game Day Boost (300 ml Pressed Juice)

Beet based press with apple, orange, lemon and ginger. Smooth, bright, no added sugar, great pre game or pre workout.

Meal Prep Ottawa is the city’s largest locally-owned meal delivery service, founded in 2018 by Denis Analytis. Orders can be picked up or delivered to Ottawa and the surrounding areas, including some parts of Gatineau and Hull.

By choosing the Senators Menu Lineup, fans can fuel their bodies while helping make a meaningful difference for families staying at Ronald McDonald House, proving that great meals can power great causes.

