Ullmark returns to practice; big weekend on tap for Sens

The Ottawa Senators’ practice had a livelier atmosphere than normal on Friday morning at Bell Sensplex.
A combination of back-to-back wins, a children’s tournament at the multi-pad complex bringing young spectators, and most of all, Linus Ullmark’s first skate with the team since being granted a leave of absence on Dec. 28 brought a perfect storm of cheer to the practice facility.
“It’s great, it’s great seeing him back on the ice. Obviously he’s been skating a little bit, but just to be back with the team, I think it’s a big step in the right direction,” said Thomas Chabot after practice.
“We’re happy to have him back on the ice. Just to see him, just to have him around again has been great, added the defenceman. “Yes, [being on] the ice is great, but just to see him around the locker room and have him around the team is great. He’s an amazing guy and it’s fun to have him around with the team, so we’re just happy that he’s there.”
Travis Green had no timeline for when the netminder could appear in a game again and said both the coaching staff and Ullmark were aligned to take that day-by-day. Ullmark’s return made it three goalies on the ice at practice, along with Leevi Meriläinen — who has appeared in 10 straight games — and midseason free agent addition James Reimer.