Thirty years of memories, part 3

No. 9: Jan. 29, 2012 – A star-studded weekend
Senators fans responded to the call in droves. Back when fans could vote to select the players who would participate in the NHL All-Star Game, they wanted to make sure their favorites would be well represented. In the end, four players (Daniel Alfredsson, Erik Karlsson, Milan Michalek, and Jason Spezza) took part in the festivities. Canadian artist Drake, a rising star on the global hip hop scene, performed on the ice during an intermission. Alfredsson was the undisputed star of the weekend. Fans didn't miss this opportunity to show their love for the player who was completing his 16th season in the capital. "It was surreal. I felt like I was walking on air," said the veteran forward at the end of the weekend. However, Alfredsson's team lost to the other captain, Zdeno Chara. Marian Gaborik, a future member of the Senators, was named player of the game.