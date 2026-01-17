Sens and Canadiens clash in Ottawa

Third meeting of season, first in Ottawa

© Reuben Polansky-Shapiro/NHLI via Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

It’s been a month-and-a-half since the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens last met, and the geographical rivalry will continue on Saturday night in Ottawa, while the Senators also celebrate the 30th anniversary of Canadian Tire Centre.

“Yeah, it’s a massive game. We know that it’s going to take all of us to get the job [done],” said Brady Tkachuk. “Expect it to be a highly intense, highly emotional game. Two teams that both need a win, and of course, these games are always fun to play in. So, something that we’re looking forward to, and just excited for the puck drop tonight.”

Tkachuk is coming off his first four-point performance of the season, as he scored once and added three assists to help propel the Senators to their first eight-goal game of the year. His new linemates, Dylan Cozens and Ridly Greig, both added three points.

“Yeah, I mean when things aren’t going great you try to just create a spark anyway that we can. I think it showed last game that for me, especially, I love playing with ‘Coz’ and ‘Rids’, and I thought for our first game we had instant chemistry, and something that really excites me is that I know there’s more to get to, there’s another level we can get to as a line and as individuals, but I think it just shows the depth we have on our team, that anybody can play with anybody.”

Meanwhile, Travis Green admitted that the new fourth line which emerged during that line shuffle — Nick Cousins, Lars Eller, and David Perron — makes the decision on who to dress tonight more challenging. Kurtis MacDermid drew into the lineup both of the previous meetings this season with Montreal but hasn’t played yet in January.

“We take a lot of factors into what our lineup looks like every game,” said Green. “Obviously we’ve liked [their] play. I would say yes, [their play] does.”

Jackson Starr sets up tonight's 30th anniversary game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Loose Pucks

Travis Green didn’t commit to any lineup changes or a starting goaltender for Saturday’s game.

The Senators had eight different goal scorers in their 8-4 win over the Rangers on Wednesday night. It ties a franchise record for most players with a goal (eight) in a single game — and the first time Ottawa has had eight different goal scorers in a game since Jan. 13, 2007, when the Senators defeated Montreal 8-3.

Thomas Chabot, Nick Jensen and Jake Sanderson scored goals in Ottawa’s 8-4 win over the Rangers on Wednesday evening. It was just the eighth time in franchise history — and first since Jan. 28, 2020 — that Ottawa had three different defencemen score a goal in the same game.

The Faceoff

Montreal wraps up a three-game road trip on Saturday. They lost in overtime to Washington on Tuesday and in regulation to Buffalo on Thursday.

The Sens and Habs have split their season series thus far. Montreal defeated the Senators 4-3 in overtime on Nov. 1, and Ottawa won 5-2 on Dec. 2.

