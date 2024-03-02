Game Day 5: OTT at PHI

1. The set up:

It's the second night of a back-to-back for both the Senators and the Flyers coming into this contest. The Senators fell to the Coyotes 5-3 at home while the Flyers fell to the Capitals 5-2 in Washington.

Fighting for playoff positioning is on both of these teams minds as the Senators are beginning to run short on runway sitting 17 points out of the final playoff spot with just 24 games to go, while the Flyers hold just a four point lead on Washington for the third spot in the Metropolitan Division.

The Senators have gotten dinged up of late, with Josh Norris and Travis Hamonic expected to miss considerable time, while Thomas Chabot will be a gametime decision and both Joonas Korpisalo and Anton Forsberg will miss this contest with illness and injury respectively. Nonetheless, this Senators team has embraced the next man up mentality and will lean on their leadership to get a strong start out of the gates.

Things have been tough of late for the Flyers who have dropped five of their last seven outings and suffered a major loss with Travs Konecny out since Feb. 21. However, this Flyers team is pesky, boasting the second best penalty kill unit in the NHL and allowing fewer than three goals per game.

Expect both sides to be hungry out of the gates to get back in the win column.