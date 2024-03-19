Game Day 5: OTT at BOS

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Senators taking on the Boston Bruins in their first trip to TD Garden this season

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

1. The set up:

We've got a rematch of Jan. 25 when the Bruins came to Ottawa and it took an overtime period to decide a winner when Brad Marchand potted the game-winner. At that time the Senators seemed to be playing some of their best hockey in the midst of a run that saw them go 8-2-2. While the runway is running out a little bit the Senators wil look to recoup some of that mojo that they had the last time they saw these divisional rivals to stay alive in the playoff race for another day.

The Senators have shown some signs of encouragement of late. Prior to their game against the Hurricanes they had rattled off three straight overtime/shootout wins showing a real growth in their maturity. Key to the strength of the Senators in that stretch was the goaltending performances from the tandem of Korpisalo and Forsberg, who posted a combined split of 0.937% save percentage and helped guide the team to a 3-1-0 record between March 9 and March 16. 

Boston is looking like the same team they've proven to be over the last several seasons. Dominant. Currently neck and neck with the Florida Panthers in the race down the stretch for the President's Trophy, this team has once against significantly surpassed expectations.

This is a team with few weaknesses led by the goaltending tandem of Linus Ullmark and Patrick Swayman who allow only 2.71 goals per game, the seventh fewest in the NHL. On the front end David Pastrnak is in the midst of another incredible season with 96 points while Brad Marchand has 61 points in his first season as the captain. 

Expecta full tilt wire-to-wire battle here today as the Senators look to stay alive in the playoff race and the Bruins look to add to their President's Trophy campaign.

2. Roster report:

Travis Hamonic was back as a full participant at morning skate today but interim Jacques Martin has opted to give him more time to recover and will run with the same lines as Carolina. Joonas Korpisalo is getting the tap to start in net tonight. Below is how the Senators lined up at morning skate:

Projected Lines Article

3. Who to watch:

It took just 13:50 for Thomas Chabot to etch his name into the story of the game on Sunday scoring the Senators first goal in his return to play after being held out for ten days with a lower body injury. While the game didn't go the way the Senators would have liked, Chabot's return was a welcomed addition to their blue line.

CAR@OTT: Chabot scores goal against Frederik Andersen

Chabot has been held to just 39 games this season due to various injuries however when he is playing his presence can be felt both on the ice and in the locker room. Through those 39 games, Chabot has seven goals and seventeen assists for 24 points which puts him right about on the same scoring pace that he had last season when he had 41 points in 68 games. Look for Chabot to put his stamp on this contest tonight against a formidable opponent.

4. Divisional battles:

Divisional battles have been a favourable space for the Senators this season and they will look to continue that trend here today. In their nineteen divisional battles they boast an 11-6-2 record for 24 of a possible 38 points. With seven divisional games left including two against Boston, the Senators have an opportunity to finish with a winning record within their division this season.

Remaining divisional games

Boston Bruins
March 19
Buffalo Sabres
March 24
Florida Panthers
April 4
Florida Panthers
April 9
Tampa Bay Lightning
April 11
Montreal Canadiens
April 13
Boston Bruins
April 15

5. Where to watch:

Tonight's game can be found live on TSN5 in English and RDS2 in French. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

