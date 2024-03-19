Game Day 5: OTT at BOS

1. The set up:

We've got a rematch of Jan. 25 when the Bruins came to Ottawa and it took an overtime period to decide a winner when Brad Marchand potted the game-winner. At that time the Senators seemed to be playing some of their best hockey in the midst of a run that saw them go 8-2-2. While the runway is running out a little bit the Senators wil look to recoup some of that mojo that they had the last time they saw these divisional rivals to stay alive in the playoff race for another day.

The Senators have shown some signs of encouragement of late. Prior to their game against the Hurricanes they had rattled off three straight overtime/shootout wins showing a real growth in their maturity. Key to the strength of the Senators in that stretch was the goaltending performances from the tandem of Korpisalo and Forsberg, who posted a combined split of 0.937% save percentage and helped guide the team to a 3-1-0 record between March 9 and March 16.

Boston is looking like the same team they've proven to be over the last several seasons. Dominant. Currently neck and neck with the Florida Panthers in the race down the stretch for the President's Trophy, this team has once against significantly surpassed expectations.

This is a team with few weaknesses led by the goaltending tandem of Linus Ullmark and Patrick Swayman who allow only 2.71 goals per game, the seventh fewest in the NHL. On the front end David Pastrnak is in the midst of another incredible season with 96 points while Brad Marchand has 61 points in his first season as the captain.

Expecta full tilt wire-to-wire battle here today as the Senators look to stay alive in the playoff race and the Bruins look to add to their President's Trophy campaign.