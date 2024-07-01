Breaking down day one of NHL free agency

A full recap of all the Senators’ transactions over the first day of NHL free agency.

By Sydney D'Amico
By Sydney D'Amico

Across Canada, July 1 is a statutory holiday, which sees most workers take the day off. In the NHL, July 1 is anything but a holiday. The first day of NHL free agency, July 1 sees a trade and contract-signing frenzy that is rivalled only by the NHL trade deadline. The Senators were no exception to the excitement, as the team’s hockey operations department immediately sprang into action as the clock struck 12:00 p.m.

It's time to take a look at what moves the Senators made today.

Trade acquisitions

Acquired
via
Position
In exchange for
Nick Jensen
Washington Capitals
Defenceman
Jakob Chychrun
2026 3rd round pick
Washington Capitals
N/A
Jakob Chychrun

Contract signings

Player
Position
Term
Total value
Type
David Perron
Forward
2 years
$8,000,000
One-way
Noah Gregor
Forward
1 year
$850,000
One-way
Michael Amadio
Forward
3 years
$7,800,000
One-way
Garrett Pilon
Forward
2 years
$1,550,000 NHL, $575,000 AHL
Two-way
Jérémy Davies
Defenceman
1 year

$775,000 NHL, $350,000 AHL

Two-way

Sens acquire Nick Jensen in exchange for Jakob Chychrun

The Senators kicked the day off in the form of a trade, which saw the team acquire defenceman Nick Jensen and a 2026 third round pick from the Washington Capitals in exchange for defenceman Jakob Chychrun.

Jensen, 33, spent the prior season with the Capitals, where he skated in 78 regular season games and recorded 14 points (one goal, 13 assists). The St. Paul, Minnesota native has played a career 562 NHL games, split between the Capitals and the Detroit Red Wings. In that time, he has recorded 19 goals and 115 assists for a total of 134 points. Drafted in the fifth round, 150th overall by the Red Wings in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Jensen brings valuable veteran leadership to a young Sens core. The 6’1” defenceman plays a fast, puck-moving game and will be steady and reliable on defence for the Senators.

Heading Washington’s way is Jakob Chychrun, who skated in 94 regular season games during his time with the Senators. The defenceman recorded 16 goals and 30 assists for a total of 46 points in that span. Chychrun was originally acquired from the Arizona Coyotes via trade on March 1, 2023.

David Perron signs two-year deal with the Sens

Shortly after the trade to acquire Nick Jensen, the Senators signed their first free agent of the day. The signing of forward David Perron through the 2025-26 season saw the Sens instantly bolster their forward core with an experienced and effective veteran of 17 years.

In his last season with the Red Wings, Perron played in 76 regular season games, in which he scored 17 goals and 30 assists to total 47 points. Over 1,131 career games, Perron has totalled 310 goals and 458 assists, equating to 768 points.

Drafted 26th overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Perron has split his NHL career between St. Louis, Edmonton, Pittsburgh, Anaheim, Vegas, and Detroit. The Sherbrooke, Québec native also brings 104 playoff games of experience to the Sens. He holds a career total of 61 playoff points (24 goals, 37 assists) in that time.

Perron provides the Senators with a winning pedigree, having won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019. The following 2019-20 season saw Perron named to the 2020 Metropolitan Division NHL All-Star team.

Noah Gregor signs one-year deal with the Sens

Continuing to bolster their forward depth, the Senators quickly followed the Perron contract by signing forward Noah Gregor to a one-year contract. The contract sees the Senators provided with valuable speed and energy upfront, carrying through the 2024-25 season.

Skating in 63 regular season games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, Gregor, 25, recorded six goals and six assists for a 12-point total. Over the span of his 241-game career, Gregor has totalled 32 goals and 31 assists for 63 points. The Beaumont, Alberta native was taken 111th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the San Jose Sharks, with whom the forward has spent the majority of his five-year NHL career.

Gregor won silver with Team Canada at the 2022 World Championship in Finland, where he played alongside current-Sens Drake Batherson and Thomas Chabot. Gregor recorded two goals and an assist for three points in seven games at the tournament.

Michael Amadio signs three-year deal with the Sens

The Senators didn’t stop there, as the team next signed forward Michael Amadio through the 2026-27 season. Amadio joins Ottawa with a winning pedigree, having won the Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023. The forward, 28, will provide the Senators with offence and valuable playoff experience.

This isn’t Amadio’s first time with the Senators, having previously played five games with the team during the 2021-22 season. In that time, Amadio recorded one assist. Amadio was previously acquired by the Senators from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for defenceman Christian Wolanin.

Amadio spent the 2023-24 season with the Vegas Golden Knights, skating in 73 games for the team. In that time, the 28-year-old forward recorded 14 goals and 13 assists for a total of 27 points. In 369 career NHL games, split between Ottawa, Vegas, Los Angeles, and Toronto, Amadio has recorded 112 points in the form of 57 goals and 55 assists. The Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, native was drafted by the Kings 90thoverall in the third round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Garrett Pilon signs two-year, two-way deal with the Sens

The first Senators player of the day to be signed came in the form of Garrett Pilon. Signing a two-year, two-way extension, the forward secured his spot in the Sens' system through the 2025-26 season.

The contract is worth $775,000 in the NHL and $275,000 in the AHL for the 2024-25 season, and $775,000 (NHL) and $300,000 (AHL) for the 2025-26 season.

Pilon, 26, spent the 2023-24 season with Ottawa’s AHL club, the Belleville Senators. Skating in 62 regular season games, the forward recorded a total of 18 goals and 29 assists for 47 points. Pilon appeared in all seven of Belleville’s playoff games, where he totalled five points (three goals, two assists).

In 321 career AHL games, split between Belleville and the Hershey Bears, Pilon has combined 78 goals and 125 assists for a 203-point total. The Mineola, New York native previously won the AHL’s Calder Cup Championship with the Bears following the 2022-23 season. Drafted 87th overall by the Washington Capitals in the third round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Pilon has skated in three NHL games, all with Washington. He has recorded one career NHL goal, which came on November 16, 2021, against the Anaheim Ducks.

Jérémy Davies signs one-year, two-way deal with the Sens

The Senators' first defenceman acquired via free agency was Jérémy Davies. The Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, Québec native was drafted 192nd overall by the New Jersey Devils in the seventh round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The defenceman, 27, has 23 NHL games under his belt, split between the Nashville Predators and the Buffalo Sabres.

The defenceman has skated in 257 AHL games over the course of five seasons, producing 33 goals and 93 assists for 126 points. His AHL career has seen him play for the Milwaukee Admirals, the Chicago Wolves, and the Rochester Americans. In 28 AHL playoff games, Davies has recorded two goals and 12 assists for a 14-point total. Davies’ 2023-24 AHL season with the Americans saw him score 12 goals and 23 assists for 35 points in 66 games. A reliable defenceman with the ability to contribute offensively, Davies is a valuable addition to the Senators.

Hear from President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Steve Staios

Steve Staios spoke to the media following the days' events.

Hear from Steve Staios on the start of free agency

Today was just day one of free agency, which means Senators fans can keep their eyes peeled for further movement from the team in the coming days and weeks.

For continued Ottawa Senators Free Agency coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

