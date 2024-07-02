The Ottawa Senators announced today that they have signed defenceman Filip Roos to a one-year, two-way deal. The contract is worth $775,000 in the NHL and $150,000 in the AHL.

The Gothenburg, Sweden native spent his 2023-24 season with the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL. With the IceHogs, Roos skated in 59 regular season games, recording two goals and 14 assists to tally 16 points. He also appeared in four playoff games for the IceHogs, putting up three points (all assists). In his two AHL seasons, Roos has played in 98 regular season games, recording five goals and 22 assists for a total of 27 points.

Prior to his move to North America, Roos played for Skellefteå AIK of the SHL, Sweden’s top professional league. In 50 games with Skellefteå AIK, Roos scored six points in the form of one goal and five assists.

Roos, 25, was undrafted but signed to a two-year entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on May 23, 2022. Roos’ NHL debut came with the Blackhawks on October 13, 2022, against the Colorado Avalanche. Less than a month later, on November 12, Roos scored his first NHL goal against the Anaheim Ducks. In 21 career NHL games, Roos has three points (one goal, two assists).

The addition of Roos will provide speed and skilled skating ability on the backend for the coming season.