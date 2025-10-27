Customizable three-game packs on sale now

Four different three-game packs available

Game Pack Ticket Promotion_page_all together_1920x1080

Starting today, Senators fans can purchase a customizable three-game ticket pack, allowing the choice of three games — out of six to nine options — based on what is the most interesting or convenient to them.

“This is a fantastic way to ensure our fans are able to get great prices based on the games they want to see the most,” explained Annie Camp, Manager of Demand Generation Marketing.

“Fans can choose one of the four three-game packs, and customize it to fit their schedule. By purchasing one of these three-game packs, fans can even gain early access to games that aren’t yet available to purchase as a single ticket option, they lock in pricing, which is always subject to change. Finally, the fans will secure their seats to three exciting Sens matchups.”

In addition to these perks, each ticket comes pre-loaded with a $10 credit to be used on concessions or Senators apparel from one of the Sens Store locations in Canadian Tire Centre.

Game Pack Ticket Promotion_page 3_1920x1080

The Ignite the Red Pack allows the choice of games where the Senators are wearing their new third jersey. One highlight includes Sunday, Jan. 25, when the Vegas Golden Knights come to town for just their eighth visit to Canadian Tire Centre since they joined the league in 2017. Purchase your three-game pack here.

Game Pack Ticket Promotion_page2_1920x1080

The Saturday Night Pack allows the choice of games on Saturday nights from November to January. One highlight includes Jan. 3, when Canadian rivals Winnipeg comes to Ottawa. Winnipeg is coming off their seventh playoff berth in the past eight seasons. Purchase your three-game pack here.

Game Pack Ticket Promotion_page4_1920x1080

The Matinee Pack allows the choice of weekend afternoon games. A highlight includes Dec. 20, when young guns Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar’s Chicago Blackhawks visit at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20. Purchase your three-game pack here.

Game Pack Ticket Promotion_page5_1920x1080

The Rivalry Pack allows the choice of games against Original Six and other familiar opponents. A highlight is Mar. 11, when the Montreal Canadiens come to town at 7:30 p.m. Ottawa is 7-3-0 against Montreal in their last 10 meetings, though they will meet three times before that final meeting in March. Purchase your three-game pack here.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators & @SenateursLNH

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators & SenateursLNH

News Feed

Sens ready for Bruins after statement win in Washington

Senators and Canadian Blood Services renew First Blood program for a second season

Shepard recalled from Belleville

Batherson, Cozens each gets 3 points, Senators cruise past Capitals

Sens travel to Washington for first meeting of the year

Ullmark makes 21 saves, Senators edge Flyers

Senators aim to close homestand on high note against Flyers

Leevi Meriläinen recalled to Ottawa

Beneath the surface: The many sides of Michael Amadio

Brady Tkachuk meets the media for the first time since thumb surgery

Sens Grab a Point in OT vs Oilers

Senators set to square off with Oilers

Know before you go: The plaza returns to Canadian Tire Centre as homestand continues

Sens eager to reset after ‘bitter’ loss to Islanders

Kaliyev returns to Belleville

Senators continue homestand against Islanders

Saves in spades: How Linus Ullmark willed the Sens to victory over Seattle

Lycksell assigned to Belleville