Customizable three-game packs on sale now

Starting today, Senators fans can purchase a customizable three-game ticket pack, allowing the choice of three games — out of six to nine options — based on what is the most interesting or convenient to them.

“This is a fantastic way to ensure our fans are able to get great prices based on the games they want to see the most,” explained Annie Camp, Manager of Demand Generation Marketing.

“Fans can choose one of the four three-game packs, and customize it to fit their schedule. By purchasing one of these three-game packs, fans can even gain early access to games that aren’t yet available to purchase as a single ticket option, they lock in pricing, which is always subject to change. Finally, the fans will secure their seats to three exciting Sens matchups.”

In addition to these perks, each ticket comes pre-loaded with a $10 credit to be used on concessions or Senators apparel from one of the Sens Store locations in Canadian Tire Centre.