Top quotes from the 2024 NHL Draft

Helenius registered 14 goals and 36 points in 51 games in Finland’s top professional league (Liiga) while on a loan to Mikkelin Jukurit. His 36 points were the fourth-most in a single season by an under-18 player in Liiga history behind current NHL forwards Aleksander Barkov (48), Mikael Granlund (40), and Kaapo Kakko (38).

Despite his age, Helenius was proud of his performance against men in the league.

"I think it was good for me to play against men because I like to battle hard," he said. "I’m not the biggest guy, but I think I’m a very strong guy. And I think it was good for me."