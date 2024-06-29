Top quotes from the 2024 NHL Draft

The 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas continues with Rounds 2 through 7 on Saturday.
See below for the full interviews and top quotes as the Sabres' picks are introduced to the media for the first time.
Helenius registered 14 goals and 36 points in 51 games in Finland’s top professional league (Liiga) while on a loan to Mikkelin Jukurit. His 36 points were the fourth-most in a single season by an under-18 player in Liiga history behind current NHL forwards Aleksander Barkov (48), Mikael Granlund (40), and Kaapo Kakko (38).
Despite his age, Helenius was proud of his performance against men in the league.
"I think it was good for me to play against men because I like to battle hard," he said. "I’m not the biggest guy, but I think I’m a very strong guy. And I think it was good for me."
Kleber posted 26 points (5+21) in 56 games for the Lincoln Stars of the USHL in 2023-24. The right-shot defenseman led all Lincoln defensemen in both goals and points.
In his introductory media session, Kleber shared how he views his style of play.
“Two-way defenseman," he said. "I can shut down other teams’ top players. I like to break out the puck well and join the rush.”