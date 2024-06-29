Top quotes from the 2024 NHL Draft

The full interviews and quotes from the Sabres’ 2024 draft picks.

TOP QUOTES
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas continues with Rounds 2 through 7 on Saturday.

See below for the full interviews and top quotes as the Sabres' picks are introduced to the media for the first time. 

Konsta Helenius (14th overall)

Konsta Helenius addresses the media

Helenius registered 14 goals and 36 points in 51 games in Finland’s top professional league (Liiga) while on a loan to Mikkelin Jukurit. His 36 points were the fourth-most in a single season by an under-18 player in Liiga history behind current NHL forwards Aleksander Barkov (48), Mikael Granlund (40), and Kaapo Kakko (38).

Despite his age, Helenius was proud of his performance against men in the league. 

"I think it was good for me to play against men because I like to battle hard," he said. "I’m not the biggest guy, but I think I’m a very strong guy. And I think it was good for me."

SSC-821_Helenius Quote_Web 1

Adam Kleber (42nd overall)

Adam Kleber addresses the media

Kleber posted 26 points (5+21) in 56 games for the Lincoln Stars of the USHL in 2023-24. The right-shot defenseman led all Lincoln defensemen in both goals and points. 

In his introductory media session, Kleber shared how he views his style of play. 

“Two-way defenseman," he said. "I can shut down other teams’ top players. I like to break out the puck well and join the rush.”

SSC-821_2024 Draft Quote Graphics_Short_Kleber_Web 1

Brodie Ziemer (71st overall)

Brodie Ziemer addresses the media

News Feed

2024 NHL Draft Day 2 Tracker

Sabres acquire Malenstyn from Capitals

How to watch Rounds 2-7 of the 2024 NHL Draft

'I like to battle hard' | Helenius brings mature, competitive identity to Sabres

Sabres select Helenius with 14th pick in NHL Draft

Sabres re-sign Clague to 1-year deal 

How to watch Round 1 of the 2024 NHL Draft

Breaking down the Sabres' trade with San Jose ahead of the NHL Draft

Sabres acquire 14th, 42nd-overall picks from Sharks

NHL, Fanatics Debut On-Ice Player Uniforms for 2024-25 Season

2024 Mock Drafts | Draft analysts project who the Sabres will select with the 11th pick

Sabres to host Fan Fest and Hockeyfest on Saturday, September 14 

Sabres announce 2024-25 preseason schedule

Inside the Sabres' pre-Draft analytics process

Adams talks 11th pick, potential trades during pre-Draft press conference

Buffalo Sabres celebrate Juneteenth

7 at 11 | Potential defense options for the Sabres in the 1st round

Kulich named to AHL Top Prospects Team for 2nd straight year