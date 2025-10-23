In NHL debut, nerves not an issue for Sabres' Ellis

Colten Ellis was plenty nervous leading up to his NHL debut on Wednesday. Those nerves interfered with his usual afternoon nap and stuck with him during his rookie lap. Even once the game started, not facing a shot until the 10:15 mark of the first period, Ellis still felt them.

But they didn’t seem to affect his performance in net. The 25-year-old made 27 saves, including some remarkable ones at pivotal moments in the game, and earned the win as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 at KeyBank Center. The Sabres improved to 3-4-0, taking down a Detroit team that entered on a five-game win streak.

“He’s done a lot of good things in practice, made a lot of good saves and he’s worked extremely hard,” coach Lindy Ruff said of Ellis, who spotted Alex Lyon a night off after the veteran had started the Sabres’ first six games. “I just thought he looked comfortable.”

Buffalo outshot Detroit 11-5 in the opening period, but that fifth Red Wings shot came on a Marco Kasper breakaway in the final minute. Ellis turned it aside with a blocker save to maintain a scoreless tie – key save No. 1.