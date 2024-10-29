Sabres, Niagara University team up to offer Sabres Scholars program

The Buffalo Sabres are continuing their partnership with Niagara University to offer the Sabres Scholars program to 10 students each year through the 2027-28 season.

Sabres Scholars, which is exclusive to Niagara University and full-time students in its College of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management, is a four-year program dedicated to providing Niagara students with a firsthand opportunity to work and learn in sport through a variety of experiences within the Sabres organization.

Once accepted, students receive a one-time “signing bonus” of $1,500 and begin engaging in hands-on activities, special access experiences, and shadowing and mentorship opportunities within the Sabres organization. Rising juniors can also apply for a paid internship and, if selected, receive a mentor to help them in the next phases of their careers while pursuing their internships.

The Sabres Scholars Class of 2024-25 includes Zach Brenon, MaryKathleen Christ, Kate Custance, Jacob LaPoint, Max McCurdy, Tessa Miller, Mylie Philbrick, Makayla Robinson, Adam Vinkle, Aiden Waters.

“The Sabres Scholars program means a great deal to me because it will open up many opportunities in broadcasting and other areas of sports management," McCurdy said. "I’ve truly enjoyed getting to know the Sabres staff and leadership. I look forward to my next four years as a Sabre Scholar.”