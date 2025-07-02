Adams talks Byram, Tuch extension and more offseason topics

Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams discussed the offseason so far during a conversation with the media on Wednesday ahead of development camp practice at LECOM Harborcenter.

Adams outlined the right side of the defense corps and becoming harder to play against as areas of need entering the summer. The Sabres opened the offseason with a pair of trades to shore up the former area, adding right-shot defensemen Michael Kesselring from Utah and Connor Timmins from Pittsburgh.

In terms of becoming harder to play against, Buffalo added a pair of hardworking, competitive forwards in Josh Doan (via the trade with Utah) and Justin Danforth, who signed a two-year deal on Wednesday morning.

Buffalo also added veteran goaltender Alex Lyon on a two-year contract and shored up organizational depth with a series of two-way contracts – including returning Amerks players in Zach Metsa, Jack Rathbone, and Riley Fiddler-Schultz; an experienced fighter in Mason Geertsen; and a defenseman with NHL experience in former New York Ranger Zac Jones.

“We like where our group’s at in terms of the way the roster sits today, but we’ll always look to get better if there’s something that makes sense,” Adams said.

“I think we’ve done a good job in terms of reshaping the look of our D. I think that’s something that was important. We’ve brought veteran guys in that are going to help us defensively and hard to play against. We’ve brought in some character guys. So, I think as it sits today, we like where our lineup is. But if there’s areas anywhere – forward, D – to make a move that we think is good, we’ll do it.”

Here are takeaways from Adams’ session with the media.