Prospects Report | How young talent has helped propel Amerks to 1st place under Michael Leone

Devon Levi and Noah Ostlund are among the contributors to Rochester's strong season..

prospects
By Noah Monroe
@BuffaloSabres

Michael Leone has preached three pillars of hockey success since he arrived as the new head coach of the Rochester Americans prior to this season – play hard, smart, and fast.

When the Amerks play with those three pillars in mind, Leone says, they’re a hard team to play against. Through 49 games this season, the results have supported that theory. Rochester has been among the hardest teams to play against in the AHL, topping the league standings with a 31-14-3-1 record (66 points).

“The guys have done a really good job of buying into some of the things that we stress that I think are really important to playing winning hockey,” Leone said. “Our play away from the puck, our puck pressure, tracking, reloading, I think is an identity piece to our team.”

Succeeding four-year Amerks head coach Seth Appert, who was promoted to assistant coach in Buffalo this past summer, Leone needed to find a way to get his group to buy-in to what he was preaching. He had an opportunity with the Prospects Challenge in September to imprint his agenda on the young players that have since helped fuel the Amerks’ strong season.

However, his real opportunity came as a result of the Sabres playing in Germany and Czechia in the preseason and the beginning of the regular season. While the Sabres’ regulars were overseas, Leone was charged with heading the team primarily made up of Rochester players in NHL preseason games.

For players who had spent multiple years with Rochester and Appert, the opportunity was invaluable to not only compete against NHL talent, but be thrown into the fire alongside their new coach.

“That was a feeling out period for us which we used to our advantage,” Rochester captain Mason Jobst said. “We got our whole group together with our new coach with us behind the bench to see how he operated for a few weeks which I think has been advantageous for us. That whole experience was awesome for everyone that didn’t go on the (Europe) trip. It bonded us.”

Despite the time spent together playing NHL opponents, the Americans got off to a slow start to the season, playing just above .500 hockey in their first 18 games of the season at 8-7-3-0.

However, after the 18-game mark, Rochester hit its stride, going 23-7-0-1 in the 31 games since – good for a .758 winning percentage.

Now, not only do the Amerks lead the league in points, but they’re second in the league in goals scored and tenth in goals allowed while boasting a trio of AHL All-Stars in forwards Isak Rosen and Brett Murray along with goaltender Devon Levi.

Levi joined the Amerks from Buffalo on Nov. 18, a decision made by the organization to get the 23-year-old valuable playing time while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen took the reins in the NHL.

“It’s a simple as that, he needs to play,” Ruff said following the move. “This is the first time in his career he’s dealt with (not playing). That’s not easy on a goaltender. That’s not easy on a young goaltender because you need to find some rhythm and see some game-like chaos, which you don’t get in practice.”

Levi is one of five goaltenders in the AHL to have four-plus shutouts this season and is tied for fourth in wins (17), ranks fourth in goals-against average (2.26) and ranks sixth in save percentage (.915).

After starting off 1-2-1 in his first four games with the Amerks, he’s been a valuable piece to Rochester’s success, going 16-4-1 in his last 21 appearances in net.

Another key piece has been Leone getting the most out of the skaters on his team, both prospects and veterans alike.

Coming to Rochester with a background in junior hockey, Leone was an assistant coach for the U.S. U-17 and U-18 National Team’s as well as the U.S. National Team Development Program before becoming a head coach for the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers.

With 13 players on the team that have been drafted in the last five years – including 10 between the top nine forwards, top six defenders and Levi in net – it’s not a stretch to say Leone is relying on them, and if anybody is going to be to help them learn in the AHL, it’s him.

“There’s going to be some hard times,” Leone said. “These young guys are going to have ups and downs, especially with how many young guys we have. There's going to be games where you play well, and you don't win and there's going to be games in the season where you don't play well, and you win. They have to learn in pro hockey that you have to find a way to win when you're not playing great.”

The impacts of young players can be found throughout the lineup. Rosen, 21, ranks second in the league with 25 goals in his third AHL season. Noah Ostlund, a first-round pick in 2022, has caught fire of late with 15 points (6+9) in the last 15 games.

Nikita Novikov and Vsevolod Komarov – in their second and first AHL seasons, respectively – have been mainstays on the Rochester blue line. Novikov is tied for second in the AHL with a plus-23 rating; Komarov is plus-10.

“I'm proud of the fact we're a top 5 defensive team in the AHL,” Leone said. “Most times you have the puck a lot and it's not just about the defending, it's about that you have get the puck back and trying to get our group to buy in and defend. If you want the puck more, you have to get it back.”

With 23 games left in the season for the Amerks and a one-point lead over second place in the AHL, consistency down the stretch is vital – not only for keeping their place on the top of the AHL pedestal but keeping that progress going into the Calder Cup Playoffs.

“You can’t become complacent, you can’t be satisfied,” Leone said. “Our approach from day one is to get better every day and have a good team game and a good five-on-five game. There’re still areas of our game where we can improve.”

Player Spotlight

Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson, LW (Tingsryds AIF, HockeyAllsvenskan)

Following 28 games and 29 points (16+13) in HockeyEttan, the third division of Swedish hockey, the Sabres 2022 seventh-round pick was loaned to second-division Tingsryds AIF for the rest of the season.

Through three games playing a division up, the 21-year-old has an assist.

Jake Richard, RW (Connecticut, Hockey East)

In his last five games, the Sabres 2022 second-round pick has two goals and seven assists, giving him the same number of points that he had in the first 19 games of the season.

Richard has a chance to finish out on a high note with five games left in the regular season, all of which are Hockey East matchups.

Season Statistics - Skaters

Games PlayedGoalsAssistsPoints+/-
Rochester (AHL)
Konsta Helenius, C

43

7

13

20

-2

Aleksandr Kisakov, LW

7

3

1

4

+4

Vsevolod Komarov, D

46

2

10

12

+10

Viktor Neuchev, RW

39

7

15

22

-3

Nikita Novikov, D

46

5

12

17

+23

Noah Ostlund, C

28

7

9

16

+12

Isak Rosen, RW46252045+8
Ty Tullio, RW

26

1

6

7

-1

Anton Wahlberg, C

40

8

12

20

-1

Olivier Nadeau, C40220
Tyson Kozak, C287613+7
Canadian Hockey League (CHL)
Ethan Miedema, LW (Kingston, OHL)

53

19

32

51

+13

Simon Pier-Brunet, D (Drummondville, QMJHL)

49

6

24

30

+15

Europe
Gustav Karlsson, C (Falu IF, HockeyEttan)

30

7

7

14

-9

Viljami Marjala, C (TPS, Liiga)

43

8

34

43

-6

Prokhor Poltapov, LW (CSKA Moscow, KHL)

56

12

18

30

+13

Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson, LW (Tingsryds AIF, HockeyAllsvenskan)

3

0

1

1

0

Linus Sjodin, C (Rogle BK, SHL)

43

1

4

5

-1

William von Barnekow, C (Malmo, SHL)

43

5

4

9

-3

NCAA
Matteo Costantini, C (Western Michigan, NCHC)

26

5

11

16

+6

Patrick Geary, D (Michigan State, Big 10)

30

1

5

6

+3

Aaron Huglen, RW (Minnesota, Big 10)

31

5

10

15

0

Sean Keohane, D (Harvard, ECAC)

8

0

1

1

-4

Adam Kleber, D (Minnesota Duluth, NCHC)

25

2

2

4

-6

Gavin McCarthy, D (Boston University, Hockey East)

28

3

9

12

+6

Jake Richard, RW (Connecticut, Hockey East)

24

8

18

26

+12

Stiven Sardarian, RW (Michigan Tech, CCHA)

29

10

22

32

+6

Maxim Strbak, D (Michigan State, Big 10)

26

1

14

15

+6

Brodie Ziemer, RW (Minnesota, Big 10)

30

11

8

19

+10

USHL
Luke Osburn, D (Youngstown)

36

5

22

27

-7

Norwin Panocha, D (Green Bay)

15

0

3

3

-5

Vasily Zelenov, RW (Green Bay)

38

10

13

23

-1

Season Statistics - Goaltenders

 
Games Played
Record
SV%
GAA
Devon Levi (Rochester, AHL)
25
17-6-3
.915
2.26
Ryerson Leenders (Brantford, OHL)

36

22-11-3

.905

3.24

Topias Leinonen (Mora IK, Allsvenskan)

22

12-8-0

.909

2.31

Scott Ratzlaff (Seattle, WHL)

37

18-16-2

.900

3.41


