Rob Ray to be inducted into Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame

An induction date during the 2024-25 season will be announced in the coming weeks.

Rob Ray Sabres HOF_Web 1
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Rob Ray has dedicated more than three decades of his life to the Buffalo Sabres as a player, broadcaster, and president of the team’s Alumni Association. This season, he will add yet another title to that resume: Hall of Famer.

Ray will be inducted this season as the 44th member of the Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame, the team announced. The date for Ray’s induction ceremony will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Sabres revealed news of Ray’s induction with a video message from former goaltenders Ryan Miller and Dominik Hasek, the two most recent inductees into the Sabres Hall of Fame, which played during the first period of the team’s game against Florida on Saturday.

Ryan Miller and Dominik Hasek welcome Rob Ray to the Sabres Hall of Fame

Ray ranks fourth in franchise history with 889 games played spanning 14 seasons in a Sabres uniform, during which he became one of the most iconic enforcers in NHL history. He holds the team record for penalty minutes with 3,189 while his 3,207 career penalty minutes (including two seasons with Ottawa) rank sixth on the league’s all-time list.

Ray’s fights – often set to the backdrop of his future broadcast partner and fellow Sabres Hall of Famer Rick Jeanneret’s energetic narrations – made him a fan favorite during his playing career. But his impact on the Sabres extended beyond the ice.

Ray served as an alternate captain for the latter part of his playing career and in 1998-99 became the first Sabres player to receive the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, given to the NHL player “who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” He was a dedicated supporter of Make-A-Wish and Roswell Park, and his charitable efforts have continued beyond his playing days.

Ray has remained with the Sabres as a color analyst on the team’s MSG broadcast, a role he’s held since the 2003-04 season.

News Feed

Sabres vs. Panthers | How to watch, storylines, and more

Injuries and transactions | Peterka out vs. Panthers

Practice Report | News and notes from Friday's skate at KeyBank Center

Sabres generate chances but fall to Kings in home opener

At the Horn | Kings 3 - Sabres 1

Sabres reveal 2 new goal songs for 2024-25

Sabres vs. Kings | How to watch, storylines, and more

Practice Report | Lineup news and injury updates ahead of the home opener

Revamped concessions, KeyBank Center upgrades to debut with Thursday’s Home Opener

Practice Report | Sabres return home with focus on power-play improvement

'You have to move on' | Sabres return home following loss to Devils

At the Horn | Devils 3 - Sabres 1

Sabres vs. Devils | How to watch, storylines, and more

Early chances make the difference in season-opening loss to Devils

At the Horn | Devils 4 - Sabres 1

Sabres loan Johnson to Rochester (AHL)

How the Sabres selected their goal song for the NHL Global Series in Prague

Sabres vs. Devils | How to watch, storylines, and projected lineup