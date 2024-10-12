Rob Ray to be inducted into Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame

Rob Ray has dedicated more than three decades of his life to the Buffalo Sabres as a player, broadcaster, and president of the team’s Alumni Association. This season, he will add yet another title to that resume: Hall of Famer.

Ray will be inducted this season as the 44th member of the Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame, the team announced. The date for Ray’s induction ceremony will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Sabres revealed news of Ray’s induction with a video message from former goaltenders Ryan Miller and Dominik Hasek, the two most recent inductees into the Sabres Hall of Fame, which played during the first period of the team’s game against Florida on Saturday.