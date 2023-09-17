Rosen's all-around game translating to offensive success at Prospects Challenge

The Sabres drafted Rosen with the 14th-overall pick in 2021, after which he spent a season developing in the Swedish Hockey League. He made the transition to North America last season alongside fellow first-round pick Jiri Kulich, with whom he developed a friendship as they endured mutual experiences.

Rosen and Kulich both arrived as offensive talents with elite shots. Both were playing away from Europe for the first time. And both started their rookie seasons in the AHL slow from a production standpoint while Appert drilled the importance of defensive play.

All the while, they pushed each other to become better.

“Best friends outside of the ice – but on the ice, we challenge each other,” Rosen said. “Don’t want to be worse, so we challenge each other every day and always want to score more goals than the other.”

Kulich took off during the second half of the season, scoring 17 of his team-high 24 goals after the start of February. But Appert was sure to point out how Rosen had taken equal strides as Rochester made its push to the AHL’s Eastern Conference Finals.

Rosen has felt the benefits of that defensive growth – along with 10 pounds of muscle added during a productive summer of training – through two games at the Prospects Challenge.

“I feel like I can do more good things all over the ice,” he said. “Last year I was just maybe a skill (player) in this tournament, but I think I do a lot of good things, too.”

It’s a promising start to the fall for Rosen, who along with Kulich is looking to make the jump to the NHL with a strong training camp.

“That’s what I work for every day,” he said. “Why should I not aim for that? I’m going into camp now just to be the best of me every day and show them they can trust me if they want to call me up.”

Here are more notes from Saturday’s win over the Devils.