Rosen's all-around game translating to offensive success at Prospects Challenge

Isak Rosen received a consistent message from Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert throughout his rookie season in the AHL, one that remains top of mind as he opens his second camp in Buffalo.
“If you want offense, you’ve got to play defense first,” Rosen recited Saturday, following his second straight multi-point performance inside LECOM Harborcenter.
Rosen had a goal and an assist in Buffalo’s 4-2 Prospects Challenge win over the New Jersey Devils, which came on the heels of a one-goal, two-assist performance against Montreal on Friday. But for all his offensive exploits, it’s Rosen’s play away from the puck that has earned the attention of his coach.
“That’s something that just grew so much for him last year in the second half of the year,” Appert said. “Whether that’s forecheck, puck battles, backchecking – he became a really consistent, hard, defensive player. A guy that I trusted to put on the ice in all big situations in the playoffs.
“So, it was fun to see him kind of start where he left off versus starting over. I thought that was a very good sign for his development.”