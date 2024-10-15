Practice Report | News and notes from Tuesday's skate

The Sabres took the ice at LECOM Harborcenter before departing for Pittsburgh.

By Noah Monroe
When Lindy Ruff needs a strong shift away from the puck, he knows he can rely on Jordan Greenway.

The 27-year-old winger earned first-star honors in a 5-2 win against Florida on Saturday, when he blocked three shots, scored a goal, and finished with a plus-4 rating, giving Ruff good reason to call on him.

“[He’s] winning battles, beating guys to the net,” Ruff said. “You look at the goal, beat his guy back to the net, scored a real nice, in-tight goal. [He] probably had the best opportunity to get another [goal] off the backside. Penalty killing has been strong, so I’ve really liked his game.”

Greenway leads Sabres forwards in shorthanded ice time, helping the team to a 10-for-13 start in that department, and ranks second on the team with 12 hits. The Sabres have out-chanced opponents 29-17 when he's been on the ice at 5-on-5 this season, according to Natural Stat Trick.

“He’s a very strong defensive player,” Ruff said. “His knowledge of the game and the understanding of where the next play is going to be. He’s always on the right side of the puck. He’s always doing the right thing.”

Here’s more from Tuesday’s practice:

Tuesday's practice lines

Lines and pairs - Oct. 15, 2024

 

Forwards  
77 JJ Peterka72 Tage Thompson89 Alex Tuch
9 Zach Benson / 20 Jiri Kulich24 Dylan Cozens22 Jack Quinn
17 Jason Zucker71 Ryan McLeod21 Jordan Greenway
29 Beck Malenstyn19 Peyton Krebs 81 Sam Lafferty
Defensemen Goalies
26 Rasmus Dahlin10 Henri Jokiharju1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
4 Bowen Byram25 Owen Power27 Devon Levi
23 Mattias Samuelsson75 Connor Clifton 
78 Jacob Bryson 8 Dennis Gilbert 
 
 
 

News and Notes

1. JJ Peterka was again a full participant in practice on Tuesday, continuing to work towards getting back into the lineup after sustaining a concussion on Oct. 5.

After practice Ruff said that he’s “hopeful” Peterka will be able to play on Wednesday against Pittsburgh.

2. Buffalo native Dennis Gilbert made his debut for the team on home ice at KeyBank Center on Saturday. Ruff made the decision to dress Gilbert as a seventh defenseman for the game in part to add his physicality to the lineup. Gilbert answered the call with three hits in 4:49.

“We know what he can offer our club,” Ruff said. “It was good to get him in a game because we knew that physically he was going to be there for us.”

3. During Tuesday’s practice, the Sabres introduced their newest signing to the media - Audie, the team dog for 2024-25. Wearing her blue-and-gold jersey, the two-and-half-month Great Dane puppy showcased her breakaway speed, dashing to wherever a treat fell to the ground.

Her chemistry with the team was evident as multiple members of the Sabres were eager to meet their new teammate and make her acquittance.

Up next

Following Tuesday’s practice, the Sabres will depart for Pittsburgh for their game on Wednesday, the first in a three-game road trip. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. on TNT, truTV, and Max. WGR550 will have the radio call with Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray.

