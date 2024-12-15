Sabres open road trip with loss to Capitals

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Buffalo Sabres established an early lead and carried a tie game into the third period, but Dylan Strome’s goal with 8:55 remaining stood as the difference in a 4-2 Washington Capitals victory at Capital One Arena on Saturday.

The loss extended the Sabres’ winless streak to nine games at 0-6-3.

“I thought we did some good things,” said forward Jason Zucker, whose deflection gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead 1:36 into the game. “Wasn’t enough to win though.”

The Capitals, who sit atop the Eastern Conference standings at 21-6-2, earned a 12-6 edge in shots during the first period despite Zucker’s early goal. Tom Wilson buried a deflection on the power play to tie the game with 2:51 left to play in the period, then scored another power-play goal off a rebound early in the second.

The Sabres earned seven of their 12 high-danger scoring chances during the second period but only scored once, on a deflection by Jiri Kulich that tied the score at 2-2. They were unsuccessful on a late power play that bled into the start of the third period, finishing the night 0-for-2 with the extra man.

The Sabres had changed up their power-play units entering the game in an effort to snap a 1-for-26 slump, including a move for Tage Thompson to the bumper position from his usual spot on the flank.

“I just didn’t think they looked comfortable,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I know it was a shot, to try to give them an opportunity, but we put Tommer in a different spot. It’s just something we’re going to continue to work on.”