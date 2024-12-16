Maple Leafs tilt ice in comeback win over Sabres

TORONTO – A flurry of second-period goals erased the Sabres’ two-goal lead Sunday at Scotiabank Arena as Buffalo lost 5-3 to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Several encouraging developments, including Jack Quinn finding his scoring touch with two goals and Devon Levi making key saves, helped Buffalo build 2-0 and 3-1 leads. But the Sabres couldn’t survive Toronto’s surge – which included a John Tavares hat trick – or prevent their winless streak from extending to 10 games (0-7-3).
“Effort wasn’t good enough, our details weren’t good enough,” said Sabres alternate captain Alex Tuch, who scored 2:46 into the game to give Buffalo a 2-0 lead.
“We were getting pucks on the net. We were hard on their defense, all five guys were pressuring and forcing turnovers, and we were moving the puck up quick. Forwards were getting open for D and D were moving it up for the forwards.”
The Sabres’ first goal came a minute into the game, courtesy of Quinn on the power play – it was ultimately the only opportunity for Buffalo’s man advantage, which entered Sunday 1-for-28 over the last 11 games.
“I thought we were quick early,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “I thought we made a couple good plays, a couple really high-end plays that got us going. I thought our power play looked good, got us a goal. So, we were clicking on almost everything until they got the first goal and it just seemed like it turned.”