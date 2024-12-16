Maple Leafs tilt ice in comeback win over Sabres

1. Quinn tallied a team-leading four shots on net and tripled his season goal total, having entered with just an empty-netter scored Oct. 26. At even strength, he skated primarily with Dylan Cozens and Peterka, the latter of whom tallied primary assists on both goals.

“I felt good,” Quinn said. “Lot of confidence after that first one went in. Feel like my game is on another level when I see one go in.”

A healthy scratch for five-straight games before Sunday, Quinn had the opportunity to not only re-enter the lineup, but also see first-unit power-play time.

“It’s frustrating,” he said. “It sucks not playing, but just used it as a chance to kind of find my legs and get a little pop coming back. … You see the confidence that they have in me, so just want to go out there and perform.”

Quinn continued to create shooting lanes and attack the net even in the third period, when scoring opportunities were few and far between for Buffalo.

“That was really good to see,” Ruff said of the forward’s return to the lineup. “He’s worked extremely hard. We wanted him to work on some things. I think he’s really worked on them and I think it paid off.”

2. Another lineup addition came in the form of Levi, who was recalled from AHL Rochester prior to Sunday’s game.

Levi, riding a six-game winning streak with the Amerks, stopped 36 of 40 shots in his first NHL action since Nov. 16.

“I felt good,” he said. “I think just being able to play a lot in Rochester helped me jump back into this game and feel like myself.”

After Toronto took a 4-3 lead, the Buffalo netminder made several key saves to keep the game within reach – on an odd-man rush in the final moments of the second period, an Auston Matthews power-play one-timer and an alone-in-front chance for Tavares, to name a few.

“I'm just trying to give my team a chance at that point,” Levi said. “It’s a one-goal game. I’ve got to make sure I'm sharp, try to keep the momentum on our side, so that's kind of the mentality there.”

“He played a heck of a game for us,” Ruff said. “[Made] a couple saves that really allowed us to try to win the hockey game.”

After witnessing the first nine contests of Buffalo’s 10-game winless streak from afar, Levi offered his thoughts on the team’s recent skid.

“It’s a situation that you’ve got to embrace – come in and try to do the best you can just to change something,” the 22-year-old said. “I think the guys are ready for a win.”

“Looking back, it's tough because you feel like if you save maybe one more then the game's a little bit different, different outcome. But it's tough. It's just the reality of hockey.”

Before the game, Ruff didn’t say if Levi would remain on the NHL roster beyond Sunday or be loaned back to Rochester.