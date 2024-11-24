'We've got a will to win' | Reimer makes 31 saves as Sabres sweep road trip with comeback win over Sharks

SAN JOSE – James Reimer has played 15 seasons in the NHL for six different organizations. He’s been on playoff teams, last-place teams, and everything in between.
His perspective, then, came from a place of experience as he assessed the growth he’s seen from the Buffalo Sabres this season following a 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. The win completed a three-game sweep of the team’s California road trip and propelled the Sabres into third place in the Atlantic Division, four points over .500.
Reimer joined the Sabres on a one-year deal this past summer and remained with the club through its 0-2 start in Czechia before being claimed off waivers by Anaheim in early October. He was claimed back off waivers on Nov. 13, amid the Sabres’ current 7-2-0 run.
“I think it’s maturity,” Reimer said. “It’s understanding and being aware of the game and what’s in front of you. Just locking it down when you need to lock it down. Blocking shots, getting pucks deep. It’s a million things, but it comes down to being mature with the puck.
“This team, we’ve got a ton of talent and we compete hard. We’ve got a lot of will to win in here. We’ve got a lot of good qualities and, as we grow as a team, we’re going to get better and better as we mature.”