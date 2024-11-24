'We've got a will to win' | Reimer makes 31 saves as Sabres sweep road trip with comeback win over Sharks

Dylan Cozens rifled a one-timer from the high slot to tie the score just 2:07 into the third, aided by a deft extra pass from Rasmus Dahlin and a net-front screen from Zach Benson.

Less than four minutes later, with the Sabres on the penalty kill, Alex Tuch forced a turnover at the blue line and beat Sharks goalie MacKenzie Blackwood for his third shorthanded goal of the season. Dahlin added an empty-net goal in the final seconds to seal the victory.

Tuch lauded the group afterward for its effort, particularly given the late night of travel from Anaheim to San Jose the night prior.

“It’s a quick turnaround, honestly,” he said. “That’s a team that’s been playing really well, they’ve been playing hard. They took it to us at times, but we didn’t fold. We kept going. We had a really big game by Reims and that’s what we need.

“We need to be able to battle on those back to backs, we need to be good against teams that are playing with a lot of passion, a lot of willpower. We had all 20 guys going tonight, so it was good.”

The Sabres went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill, improving to 12-for-12 in the three California wins. That, along with their resilience in tight games, was a throughline of a successful road trip – as was the play of their goaltenders.

Following two strong starts from Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Reimer made his season debut against the Sharks. It was his first start since Oct. 27, when he was a member of the Ducks. The 36-year-old leaned on his experience in the meantime, making it a point to practice with intention so he would be ready when his next call came.

It was Reimer’s steady play that prevented the Sharks from building a larger lead during their first-period barrage. He remained strong in the third period, including a pair of stops on Tyler Toffoli attempts from the slot that would have tied the game 3-3.

“He had a spectacular performance,” Ruff said. “There’s not much else you can say except we needed him to keep us in the game, and he did. And he made a couple saves that, for the record, were unbelievable saves.”

The highlight of Reimer’s night came during a second-period penalty kill, when Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini fired a one-timer from the right circle. Reimer got just enough of the shot to send the puck hurdling above him but had the presence of mind to snatch it out of mid-air as he fell forward to the ice.